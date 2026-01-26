Christopher Johnson files Early Warning Report in respect of Crown Capital Partners Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Pursuant to the requirements of applicable securities laws, Christopher Johnson, a director and officer of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (the "Corporation"), with an address of 840 - 121 King St W, Toronto, ON M5H 3T9, reports that on January 26, 2026, he has directly acquired 119,738 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.70 per Common Share (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition triggered the requirement to file an early warning report.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Johnson, directly or indirectly, had beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, 892,113 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the Acquisition, Mr. Johnson, directly or indirectly, has beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, 1,011,851 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.93% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or an increase in Mr. Johnson's securityholding percentage of approximately 2.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares acquired by Mr. Johnson were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Johnson has no current intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation is located at 700 2nd St. SW, Suite 19-131, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2W2. A copy of the related early warning report in respect of the above-noted transaction will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . A copy of the early warning report may be obtained from the Corporation by contacting:

Michael Overvelde

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(416) 640-6887

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.