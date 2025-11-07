Crown Capital Partners Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and Change in Financial Year-End

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Crown's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q3 2025 Financial & Operating Overview

Crown recognized a net loss of $(0.3) million ($0.05 loss per basic share) in Q3 2025 compared to a net loss of $(2.7) million ($0.49 loss per basic share) in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA i was $3.9 million in Q3 2025 compared to $0.9 million in Q3 2024 due primarily to increased earnings from the Network Services, Distribution Services, Distributed Power and Real Estate segments, partially offset by an increase in expenses of the Corporate and Other segment.

was $3.9 million in Q3 2025 compared to $0.9 million in Q3 2024 due primarily to increased earnings from the Network Services, Distribution Services, Distributed Power and Real Estate segments, partially offset by an increase in expenses of the Corporate and Other segment. Distribution services revenue was $11.4 million in Q3 2025 compared to $9.1 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 25.0%. This segment reported net income before income taxes of $0.9 million (2024 – net loss before income taxes $(0.1) million) and Adjusted EBITDA i of $0.9 million (2024 - $0.6 million), with the year-over-year increase due primarily to an improved customer mix particularly in the Columbus warehouse as well as increased capacity utilization, primarily in the Calgary and Reno warehouses, which was 73% at September 30, 2025 (September 30, 2024 - 62%).

of $0.9 million (2024 - $0.6 million), with the year-over-year increase due primarily to an improved customer mix particularly in the Columbus warehouse as well as increased capacity utilization, primarily in the Calgary and Reno warehouses, which was 73% at September 30, 2025 (September 30, 2024 - 62%). Network services revenue was $10.1 million in Q3 2025 compared to $7.0 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 45.2% attributable to a year-over-year increase in revenues due to additional hardware sales in Galaxy and modest increases from Community Network Partners in respect of revenues from the high speed internet infrastructure project in Brooks, Alberta and the Ontario Connects: Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program (the "Ontario Connects Program"), partially offset by a decrease in revenues from the continued runoff of customer contracts in WireIE. This segment reported net income before income taxes of $1.9 million (2024 – net loss before income taxes $(0.5) million) and Adjusted EBITDA i of $3.0 million (2024 - $0.4 million).

of $3.0 million (2024 - $0.4 million). Real Estate segment revenue was $1.2 million in Q3 2025 compared to $1.1 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 11.4% year-over-year due primarily to increased leasing activity during the quarter. This segment recorded a net loss before income taxes of $(0.3) million (2024 – $(0.2) million) and Adjusted EBITDA i of $0.2 million (2024 - $(0.1) million).

of $0.2 million (2024 - $(0.1) million). The Specialty Finance and Distributed Power segments had minimal impact on the financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

Total equity at quarter-end decreased to $3.5 million from $8.6 million at the end of 2024 due primarily to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $(5.6) million. Total equity per share decreased to $0.58 per basic share from $1.53 per basic share as at December 31, 2024.

Change in Financial Year-End

The Corporation also announces that it is changing its financial year-end from December 31 to March 31. The change in financial year-end has been made to improve the Corporation's financial and operational efficiencies and to align with the availability of audit services. Crown's current financial year will end on March 31, 2026 and will include five calendar quarters.

Further details regarding the change in financial year-end, including the Corporation's ending dates of its financial reporting periods, its interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Corporation's transition year and its new financial year, will be available in the Corporation's Notice of Change in Year-End prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102, and filed on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Crown also announces that its auditor, KPMG LLP, has resigned effective October 14, 2025. The appointment of a new auditor is currently under review by the Corporation.

Q3 2025 Financial Results Summary





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEP. 30

(THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:















Distribution services revenue $ 11,357

$ 9,083

$ 32,982

$ 26,660 Network services revenue 10,095

6,951

24,927

19,579 Fees and other income 1,582

1,541

4,345

5,261 Distributed power interest revenue 112

157

311

525 Merchant power revenue 209

143

370

942 Total revenue 23,355

17,875

62,935

52,967 Share of (losses) earnings from investments in associates (106)

235

3

(15,132) Loss attributable to Shareholders (294)

(2,731)

(5,603)

(18,488) Comprehensive loss attributable to Shareholders (376)

(2,688)

(5,503)

(18,553) Adjusted EBITDAi 3,928

933

6,923

3,919 Total assets 149,657

172,361

149,657

172,361 Total equity 3,462

19,675

3,462

19,675 Per share:















- Net loss to Shareholders - basic $ (0.05)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.97)

$ (3.31) - Net loss to Shareholders - diluted (0.05)

(0.49)

(0.97)

(3.31) - Adjusted EBITDA per share - basici 0.66

0.17

1.20

0.70 - Total equity per share - basic 0.58

3.52

0.58

3.52 Number of common shares:















- Outstanding at end of period 5,977,832

5,588,646

5,977,832

5,588,646 - Weighted average outstanding - basic 5,977,832

5,588,646

5,761,841

5,588,646 - Weighted average outstanding - diluted 5,977,832

5,588,646

5,761,841

5,588,646

Quarterly reconciliations of loss before income taxes to Adjusted EBITDAi





2025

2024

2023 FOR THE PERIODS ENDED

(THOUSANDS)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

































Income (loss) before income taxes 530

(3,372)

(1,536)

(10,883)

(2,632)

(14,885)

(306)

(5,414) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1





























Depreciation and amortization 2,760

2,995

3,036

3,125

2,826

2,804

2,718

3,122 Finance costs 2,294

2,613

1,990

2,533

2,413

1,975

2,057

1,828 Payments of lease obligations (1,467)

(1,463)

(1,453)

(1,381)

(1,350)

(1,324)

(1,299)

(1,306) Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (33)

(92)

(101)

121

(358)

(340)

(138)

(264) (Recovery of) impairments of assets held for sale, inventory,

property and equipment, and property

and equipment under development and related deposits (25)

-

-

8,162

-

-

-

2,618 Loss on disposal of assets held for sale -

-

-

13

-

22

-

- Remeasurement of financial instruments -

-

(80)

(1,088)

-

-

-

- Provision for (recovery of) expected credit losses 5

(1)

(1)

(115)

140

2

4

98 Share of losses (earnings) from investments in associates 106

70

(179)

516

(235)

17,594

(2,227)

(483) Income distributions received from Crown Partners Fund -

-

3

4

-

157

-

231 Performance bonus (recovery) expense -

-

-

-

-

(4,015)

482

73 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on intercompany balances (242)

562

4

(606)

129

(103)

(190)

250 Adjusted EBITDA 3,928

1,312

1,683

401

933

1,887

1,101

753 Notes:































1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests

























Reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes to Adjusted EBITDAi by operating segment





Reportable Segments



FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEP. 30, 2025

(THOUSANDS)

Distribution

Services

Network

Services

Specialty

Finance

Distributed

Power

Real

Estate

Corporate

and Other

Total





























Income (loss) before income taxes 1,142

1,386

64

(465)

(1,387)

(5,118)

(4,378) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 4,563

3,250

-

366

384

228

8,791 Finance costs 950

59

-

-

1,279

4,609

6,897 Payments of lease obligations (4,190)

(193)

-

-

-

-

(4,383) Share-based compensation recovery -

-

-

-

-

(226)

(226) Recovery of impairment of property and equipment under development and related deposits -

-

-

(25)

-

-

(25) Remeasurement of financial instruments (80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80) Provision for expected credit losses -

-

-

3

-

-

3 Share of losses (earnings) from investments in associates -

61

(64)

-

-

-

(3) Income distributions received from Crown Partners Fund -

-

3

-

-

-

3 Foreign exchange loss on intercompany balances 324

-

-

-

-

-

324 Adjusted EBITDA 2,709

4,563

3

(121)

276

(507)

6,923 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests





























Reportable Segments

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEP. 30, 2024

(THOUSANDS)

Distribution

Services

Network

Services

Specialty

Finance

Distributed

Power

Real

Estate

Corporate

and Other

Total





























(Loss) income before income taxes attributable to Shareholders (285)

(949)

(11,590)

(522)

807

(5,284)

(17,823) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 4,577

2,843

-

370

355

201

8,346 Finance costs 1,258

84

-

-

-

5,103

6,445 Payments of lease obligations (3,794)

(179)

-

-

-

-

(3,973) Share-based compensation recovery -

-

-

-

-

(836)

(836) Loss on disposal of assets held for sale -

-

-

22

-

-

22 Provision for expected credit losses -

-

-

146

-

-

146 Share of losses from investments in associates -

-

15,132

-

-

-

15,132 Income distributions received from Crown Partners Fund -

-

157

-

-

-

157 Performance bonus recovery -

-

(3,533)

-

-

-

(3,533) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on intercompany balances (164)

-

-

-

-

-

(164) Adjusted EBITDA 1,592

1,799

166

16

1,162

(816)

3,919 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests





























Reportable Segments



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEP. 30, 2025

(THOUSANDS)

Distribution

Services

Network

Services

Specialty

Finance

Distributed

Power

Real

Estate

Corporate

and Other

Total





























Income (loss) income before income taxes 913

1,863

(30)

4

(344)

(1,876)

530 Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 1,327

1,102

-

122

133

76

2,760 Finance costs 287

19

-

-

444

1,544

2,294 Payments of lease obligations (1,402)

(65)

-

-

-

-

(1,467) Share-based compensation recovery -

-

-

-

-

(33)

(33) Recovery of impairment of property and equipment under development and related deposits -

-

-

(25)

-

-

(25) Provision for expected credit losses -

-

-

5

-

-

5 Share of losses from investments in associates -

76

30

-

-

-

106 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on intercompany balances (242)

-

-

-

-

-

(242) Adjusted EBITDA 883

2,995

-

106

233

(289)

3,928 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests





























Reportable Segments

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEP. 30, 2024

(THOUSANDS)

Distribution

Services

Network

Services

Specialty

Finance

Distributed

Power

Real

Estate

Corporate

and Other

Total





























(Loss) income before income taxes (87)

(537)

235

(285)

(243)

(1,715)

(2,632) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 1,521

991

-

124

119

71

2,826 Finance costs 369

25

-

-

-

2,019

2,413 Payments of lease obligations (1,288)

(61)

-

-

-

-

(1,349) Share-based compensation recovery -

-

-

-

-

(358)

(358) Provision for expected credit losses -

-

-

140

-

-

140 Share of losses from investments in associates -

-

(235)

-

-

-

(235) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on intercompany balances 128

-





-

-

-

128 Adjusted EBITDA 643

418

-

(21)

(124)

17

933 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests

























i Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance (nor does it have a standardized meaning) under IFRS. In evaluating this measure, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating these measures might differ among companies and analysts. The Corporation has provided a reconciliation of loss before income taxes attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA in this news release. Amounts in respect of non-controlling interests are excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure in the context of Crown's operations to assist investors in assessing the performance of our business as it provides a more relevant picture of operating results by facilitating a comparison of our performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as the sole measure of Crown's performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Corporation's financial statements.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the distribution services market, the network services market and the general economy, Crown's business plans and strategy, including anticipated investment dispositions and capital deployments and the timing thereof, anticipated refinancing activity and Crown's future earnings. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. In addition, Crown's dividend policy will be reviewed from time to time in the context of the Corporation's earnings, financial requirements for its operations, and other relevant factors and the declaration of a dividend will always be at the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887