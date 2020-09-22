Crown Capital Partners Expands Network Services Platform with Acquisition of Galaxy Broadband Communications

Crown's second acquisition in telecom provides scale, cross-selling opportunities, and expanded capabilities to target growing need for broadband connectivity to remote locations



Galaxy gains access to additional capital and resources to accelerate growth

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced it has acquired privately-held Galaxy Broadband Communications Inc. ("Galaxy"), an Ontario-based satellite service company that provides telecommunications services to enterprise customers across Canada.

For almost three decades, Galaxy has provided reliable and innovative communications to enterprises with remote locations where limited or no connectivity exists. The company utilizes third-party satellite spectrum, combined with its proprietary networks and infrastructure, to deliver remote data communications, VoIP, and internet access to customers across a range of industries, including resource-based projects, government entities, emergency responders, and infrastructure projects. In addition, Galaxy offers a range of value-added services and solutions such as 24/7 managed service of IT networks, including security, monitoring, and reporting, as well as network design and consulting, commercial installation and maintenance. Rick Hodgkinson, Founder, President & CEO of Galaxy, is one of Canada's satellite pioneers and was one of the very first to introduce satellite communications technologies for voice, data, and entertainment to the resource industry beginning in Northern Alberta in 1981.

"We're excited to add the Galaxy team to Crown's Network Services platform, which we believe has significant long-term opportunity driven by the need to better connect private enterprise customers, government entities and communities in underserved areas," said Chris Johnson, President & CEO of Crown. "Under Rick's leadership, Galaxy has established an excellent reputation in the marketplace, as well as a solid base of recurring revenue primarily from large enterprise customers. When combined with our existing WireIE operations, we move forward with additional scale and deeper technology and go-to-market capabilities. COVID-19 has heightened the need for better connectivity in remote communities – for everything from medical services to education – and we have an even stronger platform with which to address this market opportunity."

"This is a great milestone for our team, customers, and partners in Galaxy's 28-year journey," added Rick Hodgkinson, Founder, President & CEO of Galaxy. "By partnering with Crown, we will benefit from improved access to capital to accelerate growth and capitalize on new opportunities, while continuing to provide our customers with the most reliable, innovative and cost-effective solutions to connect them wherever they go."

The acquisition of Galaxy represents Crown's second transaction in the Network Services industry following the 2019 acquisition of WireIE, which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown. This industry offers both high-quality, recurring revenue and strong growth prospects. As Crown's investments in Network Services grow, the Corporation plans to raise commitments from third-party investors to fund future asset growth and capitalize on the market opportunity.

The acquisition price was $7.5 million, including cash, assumed debt and performance-based earnout payments. In its most recent fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, Galaxy had revenue of approximately $11.5 million.

Toronto-based Sapient Capital Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Galaxy.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000, Crown is a leading specialty finance company that provides growth capital to a diversified group of successful mid-market companies that are seeking alternatives to banks and private equity funds. Crown provides customized solutions in the form of loans, royalties, and other structures with minimal or no ownership dilution. In addition to deploying capital as a principal investor, Crown develops, manages and co- invests in alternative investment funds, including Crown Partners Fund and Crown Capital Power Fund.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954

Related Links

http://www.crowncapital.ca

