Crown Capital Partners Appoints Steven Sharpe to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), which provides growth capital to successful mid-market companies, today announced the appointment of Steven Sharpe to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Sharpe has extensive senior leadership and public company governance experience across a range of industries. He is currently Managing Director of The EmBeSa Corporation, a private consultancy and a director of Dundee Corporation and Essential Energy Services Ltd. Most recently, he was Chairman of Madalena Energy Inc. and its Interim CEO. Mr. Sharpe was also Chairman and CEO of the Prime Restaurants Royalty Income Fund (subsequently Chairman of Prime Restaurants Inc.) until its acquisition by Fairfax Financial. Previously, Mr. Sharpe was Chairman and Interim CEO of Longview Oil Corp.; Chairman of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; a director and Chair of the Special Committee of Renegade Petroleum Ltd.; and Chief Executive Officer and a director of C.A. Bancorp Inc.

From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Sharpe was a co-founder and co-Managing Partner of Blair Franklin, a Toronto-based investment bank. A lawyer by training, Mr. Sharpe graduated from Osgoode Hall Law School and practiced for close to 20 years at Torys and at Davies, Ward & Beck.

"We welcome Steven to Crown's Board of Directors," said Alan Rowe, Chairman of Crown. "Steven has deep governance and operational experience and a broad skill-set that will serve us well as we reposition Crown's balance sheet and continue to build out the Crown Capital platform."

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000, Crown is a leading specialty finance company that provides growth capital to a diversified group of successful mid-market companies that are seeking alternatives to banks and private equity funds. Crown provides customized solutions in the form of loans, royalties, and other structures with minimal or no ownership dilution. In addition to deploying capital as a principal investor, Crown develops, manages and co- invests in alternative investment funds, including Crown Partners Fund and Crown Capital Power Fund.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954

Related Links

http://www.crowncapital.ca

