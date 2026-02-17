Crown Capital Partners Announces Q4 2025 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Crown's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q4 2025 Financial & Operating Overview

Crown recognized net income of $1.7 million ($0.29 income per basic share) in Q4 2025 compared to a net loss of $(10.9) million ($1.95 loss per basic share) in Q4 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA i was $7.8 million in Q4 2025 compared to $0.4 million in Q4 2024 due primarily to increased earnings from the Network Services, Distribution Services and Real Estate segments and a decrease in expenses of the Corporate and Other segment, partially offset decreased earnings from Distributed Power.

was $7.8 million in Q4 2025 compared to $0.4 million in Q4 2024 due primarily to increased earnings from the Network Services, Distribution Services and Real Estate segments and a decrease in expenses of the Corporate and Other segment, partially offset decreased earnings from Distributed Power. Distribution services revenue was $12.3 million in Q4 2025 compared to $10.2 million in Q4 2024, an increase of 20.5% due primarily to an improved customer mix particularly in the Columbus warehouse as well as increased capacity utilization, primarily in the Calgary and Reno warehouses, which was 80% at December 31, 2025 (December 30, 2024 - 62%). This segment reported income before income taxes of $0.5 million (2024 – $1.9 million) and Adjusted EBITDA i of $0.9 million (2024 - $0.8 million), with Adjusted EBITDA remaining consistent year-over-year.

of $0.9 million (2024 - $0.8 million), with Adjusted EBITDA remaining consistent year-over-year. Network services revenue was $21.3 million in Q4 2025 compared to $6.6 million in Q4 2024, an increase of 223.9% attributable to a year-over-year increase in revenues due to a significant growth in hardware sales in Galaxy and modest increases from Community Network Partners in respect of revenues from the high speed internet infrastructure project in Brooks, Alberta and the Ontario Connects: Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program (the "Ontario Connects Program"), partially offset by a decrease in revenues from the continued runoff of customer contracts in WireIE. This segment reported income before income taxes of $5.7 million (2024 – loss before income taxes $(1.7) million) and Adjusted EBITDA i of $7.0 million (2024 - $0.1 million).

of $7.0 million (2024 - $0.1 million). Real Estate segment revenue was $1.3 million in Q4 2025 compared to $1.0 million in Q4 2024, an increase of 30.0% year-over-year due primarily to increased leasing activity during the quarter. This segment recorded a loss before income taxes of $(0.4) million (2024 – $(7.2) million) and Adjusted EBITDA i of $0.3 million (2024 - $(0.1) million).

of $0.3 million (2024 - $(0.1) million). The Specialty Finance and Distributed Power segments had minimal impact on the financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Total equity at quarter-end decreased to $5.2 million from $8.6 million at the end of 2024 due primarily to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $(3.9) million. Total equity per share decreased to $0.87 per basic share from $1.53 per basic share as at December 31, 2024.

On October 1, 2025, the Corporation acquired, through its subsidiary PenEquity Inc., 100% of the common shares of PenEquity Realty Corporation ("PRC") for nominal consideration, which owns a parcel of land and a building in London, Ontario through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Goal Ventures Inc. and Goal Ventures (Southwest) Inc. The Corporation has significant influence but not control over PRC. Consequently, PRC is recognized as an investment in associate accounted for using the equity method.

As of February 17, 2026, the Corporation had not paid the scheduled interest payment of $3.2 million due on December 31, 2025 in respect of the 12% subordinated debentures ("Debentures"). Since January 30, 2026, this has constituted an event of default under the terms of the trust indenture that governs the Debentures. Accordingly, the holders of the Debentures, subject to certain conditions, are contractually entitled to request immediate repayment of the outstanding balance of $23.2 million, including principal and interest, but have not requested immediate repayment.

As of February 17, 2026, the Corporation had not paid the scheduled interest payment of $0.1 million due on December 31, 2025 in respect of the 10% redeemable secured subordinated debentures ("New Subordinated Debentures"). This constitutes an event of default, but the holders of the New Subordinated Debentures have not requested immediate repayment.

The Corporation is in advanced stages of disposing of several assets to address its liquidity requirements; however, there is no assurance that such arrangements will become available.

In November 2025, the Corporation changed its financial year-end from December 31 to March 31. The change in financial year-end was made to improve the Corporation's financial and operational efficiencies and to align with the availability of audit services. Crown's current financial year will end on March 31, 2026 and will include five calendar quarters.

Q4 2025 Financial Results Summary





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DEC. 31 (THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:















Distribution services revenue $ 12,309

$ 10,215

$ 45,291

$ 36,875 Network services revenue 21,328

6,585

46,255

26,164 Fees and other income 1,616

1,439

5,961

6,700 Distributed power interest revenue 117

136

428

661 Merchant power revenue 110

359

480

1,301 Total revenue 35,480

18,734

98,415

71,701 Share of losses from investments in associates (36)

(516)

(33)

(15,648) Income (loss) attributable to Shareholders 1,723

(10,921)

(3,880)

(29,409) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders 1,738

(11,110)

(3,765)

(29,663) Adjusted EBITDAi 7,846

401

14,769

4,321 Total assets 154,552

147,014

154,552

147,014 Total equity 5,200

8,565

5,200

8,565 Per share:















- Net income (loss) to Shareholders - basic $ 0.29

$ (1.95)

$ (0.67)

$ (5.26) - Net income (loss) to Shareholders - diluted 0.29

(1.95)

(0.67)

(5.26) - Adjusted EBITDA per share - basici 1.31

0.07

2.54

0.77 - Total equity per share - basic 0.87

1.53

0.87

1.53 Number of common shares:















- Outstanding at end of period 5,977,832

5,588,646

5,977,832

5,588,646 - Weighted average outstanding - basic 5,977,832

5,588,646

5,816,283

5,588,646 - Weighted average outstanding - diluted 5,977,832

5,588,646

5,816,283

5,588,646

Quarterly reconciliations of loss before income taxes to Adjusted EBITDAi





2025

2024 FOR THE PERIODS ENDED (THOUSANDS)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

































Income (loss) before income taxes 3,629

530

(3,372)

(1,536)

(10,883)

(2,632)

(14,885)

(306) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1





























Depreciation and amortization 2,896

2,760

2,995

3,036

3,125

2,826

2,804

2,718 Finance costs 2,461

2,294

2,613

1,990

2,533

2,413

1,975

2,057 Payments of lease obligations (1,497)

(1,467)

(1,463)

(1,453)

(1,381)

(1,350)

(1,325)

(1,299) Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 8

(33)

(92)

(101)

121

(358)

(340)

(138) (Recovery) impairments of assets held for sale, inventory, property and equipment, and property and equipment under development and related deposits -

(25)

-

-

8,162

-

-

- (Gain) loss on disposal of assets held for sale (11)

-

-

-

13

-

22

- Remeasurement of financial instruments -

-

-

(80)

(1,088)

-

-

- Provision for (recovery of) expected credit losses 177

5

(1)

(1)

(115)

140

2

4 Share of losses (earnings) from investments in associates 36

106

70

(179)

516

(235)

17,594

(2,227) Income distributions received from Crown Partners Fund -

-

-

3

4

-

157

- Performance bonus (recovery) expense -

-

-

-

-

-

(4,015)

482 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on intercompany balances 147

(242)

562

4

(606)

129

(103)

(190) Adjusted EBITDA 7,846

3,928

1,312

1,683

401

933

1,886

1,101 Notes:































1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests





























Reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes to Adjusted EBITDAi by operating segment



































Reportable Segments



FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2025 (THOUSANDS)

Distribution Services

Network Services

Specialty Finance

Distributed Power

Real Estate

Corporate and Other

Total





























Income (loss) before income taxes 1,595

7,089

50

(885)

(1,741)

(6,857)

(749) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 5,926

4,434

-

487

532

308

11,687 Finance costs 1,215

170

-

-

1,786

6,187

9,358 Payments of lease obligations (5,622)

(258)

-

-

-

-

(5,880) Share-based compensation recovery -

-

-

-

-

(218)

(218) Recovery of impairment of property and equipment under development and related deposits -

-

-

(25)

-

-

(25) Gain on disposal of assets held for sale -

-

-

(11)

-

-

(11) Remeasurement of financial instruments -

-

-

-

-

(80)

(80) Provision for expected credit losses -

-

-

180

-

-

180 Share of losses (earnings) from investments in associates -

83

(50)

-

-

-

33 Income distributions received from Crown Partners Fund -

-

3

-

-

-

3 Foreign exchange loss on intercompany balances 471

-

-

-

-

-

471 Adjusted EBITDA 3,585

11,518

3

(254)

577

(660)

14,769 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests



























































Reportable Segments

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2024 (THOUSANDS)

Distribution Services

Network Services

Specialty Finance

Distributed Power

Real Estate

Corporate and Other

Total





























Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to Shareholders 1,601

(2,638)

(11,701)

(1,403)

(6,367)

(8,198)

(28,706) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 6,131

4,101

-

489

474

278

11,473 Finance costs 1,593

106

-

-

-

7,279

8,978 Payments of lease obligations (5,114)

(241)

-

-

-

-

(5,355) Share-based compensation recovery -

-

-

-

-

(715)

(715) Impairments of assets held for sale, inventory, property and equipment, and property and equipment under development and related deposits -

205

-

956

7,001

-

8,162 Loss on disposal of assets held for sale -

-

-

35

-

-

35 Remeasurement of financial instruments (1,088)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,088) Provision for expected credit losses -

-

-

31

-

-

31 Share of losses from investments in associates -

406

15,242

-

-

-

15,648 Income distributions received from Crown Partners Fund -

-

161

-

-

-

161 Performance bonus recovery -

-

(3,533)

-

-

-

(3,533) Foreign exchange gain on intercompany balances (770)

-

-

-

-

-

(770) Adjusted EBITDA 2,353

1,939

169

108

1,108

(1,356)

4,321 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests



























































Reportable Segments



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2025 (THOUSANDS)

Distribution Services

Network Services

Specialty Finance

Distributed Power

Real Estate

Corporate and Other

Total





























Income (loss) income before income taxes 453

5,703

(14)

(420)

(354)

(1,739)

3,629 Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 1,363

1,184

-

121

148

80

2,896 Finance costs 265

111

-

-

507

1,578

2,461 Payments of lease obligations (1,432)

(65)

-

-

-

-

(1,497) Share-based compensation expense -

-

-

-

-

8

8 Gain on disposal of assets held for sale -

-

-

(11)

-

-

(11) Remeasurement of financial instruments 80

-

-

-

-

(80)

- Provision for expected credit losses -

-

-

177

-

-

177 Share of losses from investments in associates -

22

14

-

-

-

36 Foreign exchange loss on intercompany balances 147

-

-

-

-

-

147 Adjusted EBITDA 876

6,955

-

(133)

301

(153)

7,846 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests



























































Reportable Segments

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2024 (THOUSANDS)

Distribution Services

Network Services

Specialty Finance

Distributed Power

Real Estate

Corporate and Other

Total





























Income (loss) before income taxes 1,886

(1,689)

(111)

(881)

(7,174)

(2,914)

(10,883) Adjustments for amounts attributable to shareholders in relation to:1

























Depreciation and amortization 1,554

1,258

-

119

118

76

3,125 Finance costs 335

22

-

-

-

2,176

2,533 Payments of lease obligations (1,319)

(62)

-

-

-

-

(1,381) Share-based compensation expense -

-

-

-

-

121

121 Impairments of assets held for sale, inventory, property and equipment, and property and equipment under development and related deposits -

205

-

956

7,001

-

8,162 Loss on disposal of assets held for sale -

-

-

13

-

-

13 Remeasurement of financial instruments (1,088)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,088) Recovery of expected credit losses -

-

-

(115)

-

-

(115) Share of losses from investments in associates -

406

110

-

-

-

516 Income distributions received from Crown Partners Fund -

-

4

-

-

-

4 Foreign exchange gain on intercompany balances (606)

-





-

-

-

(606) Adjusted EBITDA 762

140

3

92

(55)

(541)

401 Notes:



























1. Adjustments exclude any amounts attributable to non-controlling interests

























i Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance (nor does it have a standardized meaning) under IFRS. In evaluating this measure, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating these measures might differ among companies and analysts. The Corporation has provided a reconciliation of loss before income taxes attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA in this news release. Amounts in respect of non-controlling interests are excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure in the context of Crown's operations to assist investors in assessing the performance of our business as it provides a more relevant picture of operating results by facilitating a comparison of our performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as the sole measure of Crown's performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Corporation's financial statements.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the distribution services market, the network services market and the general economy, Crown's business plans and strategy, including anticipated investment dispositions and capital deployments and the timing thereof, anticipated refinancing activity and Crown's future earnings. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. In addition, Crown's dividend policy will be reviewed from time to time in the context of the Corporation's earnings, financial requirements for its operations, and other relevant factors and the declaration of a dividend will always be at the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

