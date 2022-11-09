Crown Capital Partners Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Crown's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2022 Financial & Operating Highlights

Network Services revenue was $7.5 million in Q3 2022, compared with $7.4 million in Q3 2021, and this segment contributed net income before income taxes of $1.1 million in Q3 2022, inclusive of depreciation and amortization expense totaling $1.2 million . The year-over-year revenue increase reflects growth in the volume of revenue under contract for enterprise customers of Galaxy and increased implementation of newer satellite telecommunications infrastructure. This growth was partly offset by year-over-year declines in the volume of revenue under contract with WireIE.

in Q3 2022, compared with in Q3 2021, and this segment contributed net income before income taxes of in Q3 2022, inclusive of depreciation and amortization expense totaling . The year-over-year revenue increase reflects growth in the volume of revenue under contract for enterprise customers of Galaxy and increased implementation of newer satellite telecommunications infrastructure. This growth was partly offset by year-over-year declines in the volume of revenue under contract with WireIE. On June 24, 2022 , Crown expanded and diversified its operations with the acquisition of Go Direct Global, which contributed revenue of $7.0 million in Q3 2022 and a net loss before income taxes of $(0.7) million , inclusive of depreciation and amortization expense totaling $0.9 million . Go Direct Global is entering a new phase of growth, and Crown expects it to be a profitable and growing operation going forward.

, Crown expanded and diversified its operations with the acquisition of Go Direct Global, which contributed revenue of in Q3 2022 and a net loss before income taxes of , inclusive of depreciation and amortization expense totaling . Go Direct Global is entering a new phase of growth, and Crown expects it to be a profitable and growing operation going forward. For Q3 2022, Crown's share of earnings of Crown Partners Fund totaled $0.1 million and income distributions of Crown Partners Fund attributable to Crown totaled $0.6 million .

and income distributions of Crown Partners Fund attributable to Crown totaled . Crown Power Fund incurred total non-cash impairment charges of $3.6 million in Q3 2022, of which $1.6 million was attributable to Crown shareholders, in respect of (i) $0.3 million of certain distributed power equipment in order to reflect revised estimates of recoverable value based on recently available market prices; and (ii) $3.3 million of distributed power equipment under development and related deposits in order to reflect revised estimates of the recoverable value of one distributed power project under development.

in Q3 2022, of which was attributable to Crown shareholders, in respect of (i) of certain distributed power equipment in order to reflect revised estimates of recoverable value based on recently available market prices; and (ii) of distributed power equipment under development and related deposits in order to reflect revised estimates of the recoverable value of one distributed power project under development. Net loss was $2.1 million ( $0.38 loss per basic share), compared with a net income of $0.8 million ( $0.10 earnings per basic share) in Q3 2021.

( loss per basic share), compared with a net income of ( earnings per basic share) in Q3 2021. Total equity at quarter-end decreased to $53.9 million , from $69.1 million at the end of Q4 2021, mainly because of share repurchases totaling $11.0 million and a net loss attributable to shareholders of $4.2 million in the year-to-date period. Total equity per share decreased to $9.56 per basic share from $9.74 as at December 31, 2021 but increased from $9.37 per share as at September 30, 2021 .

Effective July 13, 2021, Crown began recognizing Crown Partners Fund as an investment in associate using the equity method rather than recognizing it as a subsidiary. As a result, many of our asset, liability, revenue and expense amounts as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are not directly comparable to equivalent balances for the prior-year period.

"The third quarter was another successful period in the transformation of Crown to a capital-light company", said Chris Johnson, President and CEO of Crown. "We continued to make good progress in our telecom operations and in the newly acquired e-commerce fulfilment and distribution company, Go Direct. Both Network Services and Distribution Services, which represented 95% of total revenue in the third quarter, are benefiting from long-term tailwinds and are well positioned for profitable growth. Separately, we continue to have line of sight on capital coming back from our remaining investments in the alternative lending portfolio, which will provide additional financial capacity and flexibility to support organic and inorganic expansion in these main markets, as well as capital management priorities including repayment of our debentures and additional share buybacks, as we look out to 2023."

Q3 2022 Financial Results Summary

Selected Quarterly Information



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEP. 30

(THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:















Network services revenue $ 7,522

$ 7,445

$ 20,648

$ 20,674 Interest revenue 409

278

1,090

12,950 Fees and other income 428

151

1,485

1,627 Distribution services revenue 6,971

-

7,543

- Net gain (loss) on investments -

-

2

(236) Total revenue 15,330

7,874

30,768

35,015 Share of earnings (losses) of Crown Partners Fund 136

1,959

(3,976)

1,959 Net income (loss) attributable to Shareholders (2,122)

844

(4,210)

1,810 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders (2,087)

844

(4,175)

1,810 Total assets 157,152

151,038

157,152

151,038 Total equity 53,934

78,989

53,934

78,989 Per share:















- Net income (loss) to Shareholders - basic $ (0.38)

$ 0.10

$ (0.70)

$ 0.20 - Net income (loss) to Shareholders - diluted (0.38)

0.10

(0.70)

0.20 - Total equity per share - basic 9.56

9.37

9.56

9.37 Number of common shares:















- Outstanding at end of period 5,642,546

8,426,835

5,642,546

8,426,835 - Weighted average outstanding - basic 5,642,546

8,593,542

6,002,945

8,883,945 - Weighted average outstanding - diluted 5,642,546

8,593,542

6,002,945

8,883,945

Conference Call & Webcast

Crown will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2022 financial results at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 10, 2022. The call will be hosted by Chris Johnson, President & CEO, and Michael Overvelde, CFO. To participate in the call, dial (647) 484-0475 or (888) 882-4478 using the conference ID 8931037. The webcast can be accessed at www.crowncapital.ca under Investor Relations. Listeners should access the webcast or call 10-15 minutes before the start time to ensure they are connected.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

