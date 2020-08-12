Crown Capital Partners Announces Q2 2020 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Crown's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for Q2 2020 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q2 2020 Financial & Operating Highlights

Total revenue increased 21% to $13.3 million from $11.0 million in Q2 2019, due mainly to increased interest revenue and the addition of the network services business.

from in Q2 2019, due mainly to increased interest revenue and the addition of the network services business. Interest revenue was $7.2 million , up 26% compared with $5.7 million in Q2 2019, reflecting the growth of Crown Partners Fund and initial contributions from Crown Power Fund, offset by lower interest revenue from on balance sheet investments.

, up 26% compared with in Q2 2019, reflecting the growth of Crown Partners Fund and initial contributions from Crown Power Fund, offset by lower interest revenue from on balance sheet investments. Adjusted Funds from Operations 1 increased to $3.6 million , up 81% from $2.0 million in Q2 2019.

increased to , up 81% from in Q2 2019. Net loss of $(1.6) million (Q2 2019 – net income of $2.3 million ), or $(0.17) per common share (basic) (Q2 2019 – net income of $0.23 per share). The net loss for the current period mainly reflects a provision for credit losses of $3.9 million that is primarily in respect of the loan in PenEquity Realty Corp.

(Q2 2019 – net income of ), or per common share (basic) (Q2 2019 – net income of per share). The net loss for the current period mainly reflects a provision for credit losses of that is primarily in respect of the loan in PenEquity Realty Corp. Total assets increased to $324.9 million at quarter-end, compared with $299.7 million at December 31, 2019 , due mainly to net additions to each of investments and distributed power equipment under development.

at quarter-end, compared with at , due mainly to net additions to each of investments and distributed power equipment under development. Total equity as at June 30, 2020 was $93.0 million , or $9.90 per basic share.

was , or per basic share. Crown Power Fund established a new relationship with a seventh operating partner which is primarily focused on providing distributed power solutions to commercial end users in Eastern Canada .

. Crown Partners Fund advanced an additional $5.0 million to CareRx (formerly Centric Health Corporation) under its $30.0 million loan commitment, increasing this loan to $27.0 million .

to CareRx (formerly Centric Health Corporation) under its loan commitment, increasing this loan to . Crown Partners Fund received early repayment by Touchstone Exploration of a $20.0 million special situations loan.

special situations loan. Under its Normal Course Issuer Bid, Crown acquired and cancelled 38,698 shares in the second quarter.

"Consistent with the strategic priorities we outlined in Q1 2020, our team is working diligently to expand our investment platforms – Alternative Corporate Financing, Distributed Power and Network Services – while we are beginning the difficult but necessary work to reposition our balance sheet and transition to a capital-light business," said Chris Johnson, President and CEO of Crown. "Our focus on downside protection has served us well during past downturns and, now five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, our investment portfolio is currently in stable condition overall. Although the broader economic outlook appears challenging, we believe we are likely entering a strong cycle for our key lines of business, and we plan to expand our fund management business to capitalize on this expected growth."

Update on Operations

Alternative Corporate Financing Investments

At June 30, 2020, our Alternative Corporate Financing investments stood at $264.6 million, including Special Situations Financing investments of $227.5 million and Long-Term Financing investments of $37.1 million. Our Special Situations Financing investments are managed through Crown Partners Fund, in which Crown holds an approximate 39% interest.

We continue to actively monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic impacts on the health of our portfolio companies. We expect all our portfolio companies will be affected to some degree. The duration and impact of this pandemic are unknown at this time, and the longer the situation continues, the more uncertainty there will be regarding the business, operations, financial condition and/or underlying security value of our borrowers. We presently believe the impacts of the current situation will not result in the failure of any of our borrowers, although we will likely have to financially restructure a small number of our portfolio companies to address over-leveraged balance sheets.

Consistent with our plan to increase capital efficiency, we expect to reduce our ownership position in Crown Partners Fund toward a target of 20% or less, from 39% currently. In addition, we are in the process of realization, at least in part, of our two Long-term Financing investments. The proceeds from realizations will be used to pursue strategic opportunities and rationalize our capital structure.

Distributed Power Investments

In our distributed power business, our priorities for 2020 include building assets in the Crown Power Fund and securing additional third-party funding commitments to finance additional projects. We presently see only minimal financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial performance of our power generation assets or opportunities. The pipeline of potential transactions, including prospective projects already in the planning stage, is growing and now stands at approximately $200 million, and we continue to build our base of operating partners, with seven developers now involved. In June 2020, Crown Power Fund established a relationship with, and partial ownership in, an additional third-party operating partner focused on Eastern Canada.

Crown is pursuing additional capital from limited partner investors in both our special situations and distributed power funds in the near term.

Q2 2020 Financial Results Summary

Conference Call & Webcast

