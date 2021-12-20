Crown Capital Partners Announces Loan Repayment

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown") (TSX: CRWN) today announced that Crown Capital Partner Funding, LP ("Crown Partners Fund"), an investment fund of which it owns an effective interest of approximately 28%, has received the repayment by Data Communications Management Corporation ("DCM") of the remaining $11.0 million outstanding under its term loan. This follows DCM's partial repayment in November 2021.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, DCM is the largest integrated business communications solutions provider in Canada, with clients in key verticals such as financial services, retail, healthcare, lottery and gaming, not-for-profit, and energy. Crown Partners Fund received aggregate proceeds of approximately $11.5 million, including the repayment of the remaining loan principal plus accrued fees, expenses and interest. The realized Gross IRR on Crown Partners Fund's aggregate investment was 13.8%, which excludes the warrants in DCM that continue to be held by the fund.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a leading specialty finance company operating mainly in the distributed power and telecommunications infrastructure markets. We focus on alternative asset classes that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a manager of investment funds for institutional partners and as a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

