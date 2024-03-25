Crown Capital Partners Announces Financial Results for Q4 & Full-Year 2023

CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023. Crown's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

2023 Financial & Operating Highlights

Crown recognized a net loss of $(12.2) million ( $2.16 loss per basic share) in 2023 compared to a net loss of $(7.5) million ( $1.26 loss per basic share) in 2022. The net loss in 2023 is inclusive of aggregate impairment charges of $6.1 million (2022 - $3.6 million ) in respect of distributed power-related equipment and equipment under development, as well as deferred tax expense of $1.6 million (2022 – recovery of $2.8 million ).





"2023 was a challenging year for Crown as we continued to transition from an asset management and investment platform to an operating business focused on a handful of key growth industries. Slower than anticipated realization of proceeds from our non-core assets coupled with unanticipated weakness in our two largest verticals, Network Services and Distribution Services, caused us to be offside on some of the covenants of the banking facility we put in place in early 2023. Further, our book value was negatively affected as we adjusted the value of certain assets of Crown Power Fund in preparation of selling them," said Chris Johnson, President and CEO of Crown. "While we had our challenges, we achieved a number of significant milestones and we exited last year on a strong footing with our operating companies. We also have reasonable visibility on the liquidation of non-core assets and intend to apply any proceeds against our outstanding indebtedness," added Mr. Johnson.

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the distribution services market, the network services market and the general economy, Crown's business plans and strategy, including anticipated investment dispositions and capital deployments and the timing thereof, anticipated refinancing activity and Crown's future earnings. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. In addition, Crown's dividend policy will be reviewed from time to time in the context of the Corporation's earnings, financial requirements for its operations, and other relevant factors and the declaration of a dividend will always be at the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

