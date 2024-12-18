Crown Capital Announces Record Date for Deferred Interest Payment on Debentures

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced that it has set December 30, 2024 (the "Record Date") as the record date for determining the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its 11% unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2026 (TSX: CRWN.NT) (the "Debentures"), that will be entitled to receive the outstanding interest payment on the Debentures that was due on June 30, 2024 (the "Deferred Interest Payment").

The Deferred Interest Payment will be in the amount of $50 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, which represents the interest due and unpaid on the Debentures from December 31, 2023 up to, but excluding, June 30, 2024. The Deferred Interest Payment will be made by the Corporation on December 31, 2024.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the Deferred Interest Payment. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. In addition, Crown's dividend policy will be reviewed from time to time in the context of the Corporation's earnings, financial requirements for its operations, and other relevant factors and the declaration of a dividend will always be at the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887