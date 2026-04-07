Crown Capital Announces Progress in Addressing Liquidity Issues

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - As previously disclosed, Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) has commenced steps to augment its liquidity and to reduce its outstanding senior indebtedness. We are pleased to provide stakeholders with an update on progress to this point:

On March 11, 2026, Crown completed the sale of a real estate asset in London, Ontario held by PenEquity Realty Corporation, an investment accounted for as an associate, netting proceeds of $3.4 million, against a nil carrying value.

Crown has entered into an agreement to sell the assets and business of its subsidiary Go Direct Global Inc. to an employee-led group with an expected closing date in April 2026. Anticipated proceeds from this sale, subject to customary closing adjustments, are $10.0 million, payable as to $7.5 million on closing and the remainder over the subsequent 25 months. The completion of the sale remains subject to a number of conditions and there can be no assurance that the sale will close on the foregoing terms or at all. If completed, the sale will be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the sale will be to insiders of Crown. Due to the fact that Crown is experiencing financial hardship, as defined in Section 5.5(g) of MI 61-101, Crown is exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation with respect to the sale and to obtain minority approval for the sale in accordance with the requirements of MI 61-101.

Crown continues to advance the sale of other assets with anticipated closing dates in Q2 2026. Progress towards binding agreements and details of closing will be announced as such information becomes available. There is no assurance that such transactions will be consummated in the form agreed to, or at all.

Proceeds from the above-noted transactions will be used firstly to repay Crown's senior secured credit facility, including the installment due on March 31, 2026, and thereafter to meet corporate obligations. Following the anticipated installment payment, the remaining balance outstanding on Crown's senior secured credit facility would be approximately $7.2 million.

The terms of Crown's senior secured credit facility include a requirement to repay an aggregate principal amount of at least $10.0 million on or before March 31, 2026, of which $3.2 million has been repaid to date. In order to provide Crown with additional time to make the required principal repayment, effective as of today's date, Crown and its senior lender have entered a forbearance agreement through which the senior lender has agreed to forbear from exercising its rights and remedies in respect of Crown's senior secured credit facility until April 30, 2026.

Following completion of these sales, Crown will continue to own significant assets. The board of directors of Crown has charged management with developing a restructuring plan which will reduce corporate overhead and permit value maximization of the remaining assets. Details of such plan will be made available when approved.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the closing of divestiture transactions, the repayment of debt, the use of proceeds from divestitures and the development of corporate restructuring plans. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Crown's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Crown's most recent annual information form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Crown. Crown undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

For further information, please contact: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887