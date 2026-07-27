Crowe Soberman LLP Marks a Decade of Recognition in Chambers High Net Worth Guide

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Crowe Soberman LLP has once again been recognized by Chambers and Partners in the High Net Worth Guide 2026, earning a ranking in the Canadian Accountants and Tax Advisors category for the tenth consecutive year.

This milestone recognition reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to delivering strategic tax, advisory, and family office services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and privately held businesses across Canada.

Alexandra (Ali) Spinner

Crowe Soberman is also pleased to celebrate Tax Partner Alexandra (Ali) Spinner, who has been individually recognized in the Canadian Accountants and Tax Advisors category for the sixth consecutive year. Ali's inclusion highlights her extensive expertise and dedication to helping clients navigate complex tax matters, wealth planning considerations, and multigenerational family needs with confidence.

Published annually, the Chambers High Net Worth Guide identifies and ranks leading professional advisors serving the international private wealth market. The guide is widely respected for its rigorous and independent research process, evaluating firms and professionals based on technical expertise, client service, and industry reputation.

As the needs of high-net-worth families continue to evolve, Crowe Soberman remains focused on delivering tailored solutions that support wealth preservation, succession planning, governance, and long-term financial objectives.

To learn more about how Crowe Soberman supports high-net-worth families through customized planning, governance, and advisory services, visit our Family Office Services page.

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 65 years in the Toronto community, our 44 partners and more than 270 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on the healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly-held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

SOURCE Crowe Soberman LLP

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