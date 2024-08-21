Crowe MacKay Kelowna Recognized as Best Accounting Firm for Fourth Consecutive Year

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Crowe MacKay Kelowna is thrilled to announce its recognition as the Best Accounting Firm in Kelowna for the fourth consecutive year, a testament to its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and reliable financial solutions to clients.

This year, Crowe MacKay Partner Amrit Buttar has been awarded the Gold title for Best Accountant in Kelowna. Fellow Partner Lynn Wong has been awarded Silver, marking her third consecutive year receiving this honour.

Receiving the Best Accounting Firm award reflects the collective growth and commitment of the Kelowna team, who continuously strive to maintain the highest standards in their practice. The firm's ongoing investment in technology and people ensures it remains a leader within the accounting industry.

In addition to investing in their professionals, Crowe MacKay's Kelowna team is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Throughout 2023 and 2024, the office has contributed $97,000+ to various local initiatives and continuously encourages staff participation in the firm's Employee Volunteer Program, which provides staff eight hours of paid volunteer time.

Amrit Buttar, who joined Crowe MacKay last year, brings over 25 years of experience in the accounting industry. He expressed excitement about this recognition, stating, "I made the right decision to join Crowe MacKay as I share this honour with the firm. This award shows that my high level of care has not gone unnoticed." Amrit is known for his passion for helping clients reach their business goals through trusted advice.

Lynn Wong, with over 20 years of experience in accounting and advisory services, has been a vital part of Crowe MacKay. As a Partner in the client services group, Lynn prioritizes one-on-one service, allowing her to develop a deep understanding of her clients' needs. "My clients know they are in good hands and trust me to get the job done," she shares. Her commitment to clients has earned her the Best Accountant award for the last three years.

About Crowe MacKay

Crowe MacKay is a mid-size accounting firm celebrating 55 years in business. With offices in Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Whitehorse, and Yellowknife, we deliver audit, tax, and advisory services to clients across various industries, including real estate, construction, technology, and more. Our commitment to providing lasting value continues to shape our interactions in the communities we serve.

SOURCE Crowe MacKay LLP

Media contact: Dylan Thebault, [email protected]