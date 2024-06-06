CrowdStrike is Awarded with Frost & Sullivan 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award for Cloud Security

CrowdStrike's Falcon platform delivers a complete CNAPP with unified visibility and threat protection across the entire cloud estate to help global customers stop cloud breaches

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized CrowdStrike with its 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Best Practices in Cloud Security . CrowdStrike was recognized for its ability to simplify and scale cloud security through a single, unified platform. CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security provides global customers with unified protection from code to cloud – enabling them to consolidate point products and stop cloud breaches.

According to the CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report , cloud exploitation cases grew 110% over the past year, with adversaries becoming increasingly focused and persistent. Stopping cloud breaches requires a modern approach to protection that holistically addresses cloud security risk. CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security delivers the most complete CNAPP on the market today in a single, unified platform, empowering customers to see, secure and stop all cloud threats and attack surfaces across infrastructure, workloads, applications, APIs and data. This unified approach is a leading reason why organizations consolidate with CrowdStrike to replace siloed cloud security point products and why CrowdStrike has one of the largest and fastest growing cloud security businesses in the industry.

"CrowdStrike's unified cloud-native security platform's integrated approach, along with a focus on breach prevention and proactive support, delivers seamless customer support and experience, setting it apart from competitors," said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cybersecurity Research at Frost & Sullivan. "By enhancing its security technology capabilities, gaining customer trust, and maximizing the value of its solutions, CrowdStrike has become a popular cloud security choice among organizations, boosting the adoption of its solutions and revenue growth over the last few years to become a leader in the competitive cloud security industry."

"Adversaries are aggressively targeting cloud environments and traditional cybersecurity tools are not enough to help customers battle these persistent threats," said Raj Rajamani, head of products, CrowdStrike. "Only CrowdStrike delivers visibility, prevention and remediation across the entire cloud estate in a unified platform to stop cloud breaches. Frost & Sullivan's acknowledgement of the value Falcon Cloud Security provides customers further validates our cloud security leadership and commitment to securing the cloud across every industry and region."

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security stands out in the following areas:

Business Threat Context and AI-driven Risk Prioritization: Security teams can quickly identify high-risk threats and vulnerabilities targeting sensitive data and critical applications. AI automates this process, allowing teams to prioritize the most critical threats without lengthy manual investigations.





Security teams can quickly identify high-risk threats and vulnerabilities targeting sensitive data and critical applications. AI automates this process, allowing teams to prioritize the most critical threats without lengthy manual investigations. Consolidated Code to Cloud Protection: With unified visibility and runtime protection in a single platform, single agent architecture, CrowdStrike eliminates security gaps and stops cloud breaches without making customers manage different cloud point products. Customers can consolidate the disjointed point products across their entire cloud estate to reduce overall costs and eliminate complexity.





With unified visibility and runtime protection in a single platform, single agent architecture, CrowdStrike eliminates security gaps and stops cloud breaches without making customers manage different cloud point products. Customers can consolidate the disjointed point products across their entire cloud estate to reduce overall costs and eliminate complexity. Built to Stop Breaches: Many CNAPPs are thinly veiled CSPMs, built as cloud vulnerability management tools lacking capabilities to stop cloud breaches. CrowdStrike stops threats in real-time with advanced runtime protection built on the same unified agent as CrowdStrike's best-in-class EDR and Identity Protection. Leveraging world-class managed threat hunting and intelligence, CrowdStrike sets the standard for cloud detection and response (CDR) as a native part of the most comprehensive cloud security platform, built to stop the breach.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

