CROSSMARK Chief Information Officer Takes The Stage At Thought Leadership Conference

Robert Ruch Speaks to Industry Leaders About Emerging Markets, Previews the Agency's 2020 Forecast

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Robert Ruch, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of CROSSMARK, a leading sales and marketing services agency in the consumer goods and services industry, will be speaking at the Canadian Grocer Thought Leadership CEO conference today, from the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

The Thought Leadership CEO Conference is the premier event in the Canadian grocery industry. Each year, leaders from the country's food industry gather for a unique networking opportunity and a chance to discuss new and innovative approaches that will shape the future of the industry.

Ruch, an industry veteran, is responsible for the development and execution of digital strategy from CROSSMARK. Robert has a passion for automating self-service platforms that put the power of insights in the hands of front line sales. Before joining CROSSMARK in 2015, he spent 22 years with The Nielsen Company helping CPG manufacturers and retailers win in the marketplace.

"Finding new growth is harder than ever, especially in mature markets," said Ruch. "The brands that are going to be the most successful moving forward are the ones that can understand and shift through the noise. Now more than ever, you have to match the speed at which the consumer journey takes place."

Ruch previewed a major solution offering and introduction into the marketplace from CROSSMARK, a new customer platform that will increase horsepower on-site and develop rich analytics on the backend to enhance decision making; putting the customer and the service partner closer than ever before.

Ruch continued, "there is a $130 billion elephant in the room when we look at out-of-stock product and missed opportunity. That is what is going to set CROSSMARK apart from the competition; our ability to be solutions-oriented and chip away at $130 billion in lost revenue."

Looking ahead, CROSSMARK will debut additional analytics innovation at the Food Marketing Institute Midwinter Conference, in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information about CROSSMARK, visit www.CROSSMARK.ca.

About CROSSMARK

CROSSMARK is a leading sales and marketing services company that provides growth solutions for consumer-branded suppliers and retailers. For more than 100 years, CROSSMARK has helped the world's most powerful brands achieve their business objectives across major classes of trade. Expertise includes Headquarter Sales, Retail Merchandising, Retailer Solutions, Shopper and Consumer Engagement, In-Store Events, Experiential Marketing, Shopper Marketing, In-Store Data Collection & Field Intelligence, and Analytics & Insights.

Media Contact:

Laura Schlageter

LauraS@SpoolMarketing.com

608.577.9033

SOURCE CROSSMARK

Related Links

www.CROSSMARK.ca

