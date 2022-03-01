Cross Border Capital I Inc. Files Non-Offering Preliminary Prospectus

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Cross Border Capital I Inc. (the "Company") confirms that it has filed a non-offering Preliminary Long Form Prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and has received a confirmation of receipt.

The filing was made pursuant to a securities exchange agreement dated January 6, 2022 (the "Securities Exchange Agreement"), entered into among the Company, Message Notify Ltd. d/b/a SuperBuzz ("SuperBuzz") and the shareholders of SuperBuzz, for a proposed reverse takeover of the Company by SuperBuzz (the "Transaction"). A copy of the Securities Exchange Agreement and the Company's press release of January 6, 2022 announcing the same are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the filing of the Preliminary Long Form Prospectus, on February 24, 2022, the Company filed on SEDAR restated condensed reviewed financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021.

