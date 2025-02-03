Crop Intelligence connects with the John Deere Operations CenterTM.

EMERALD PARK, SK, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Crop Intelligence, an app that collects and interprets environmental and soil moisture data to model Water Driven Yield Potential, is now connected with the John Deere Operations Center through the John Deere API Services. This connection allows Crop Intelligence customers who also operate in John Deere Operations Center several benefits:

Access Information in One Spot: This connection allows Crop Intelligence customers to access their site-specific environmental data and soil moisture information in the John Deere Operations Center on both their computer and mobile device; offering one place to manage their farming operation.

Seamless Team Access to Soil Moisture and Environmental Data: All members of a customer's team in the John Deere Operations Center can access site specific soil moisture and weather data from their Crop Intelligence weather station and probe. This enables informed, real-time logistics and agronomic decisions, optimizing farm operations to enhance productivity.

Awareness of Hardware in the Field: Customers can now view the GPS location of their moisture probe, weather station or rain bucket hardware from Crop Intelligence, in the field, on the display of their John Deere machine. It is displayed as a flag when John Deere Data Sync is enabled. This allows a clear view of where the hardware is in the field to avoid hardware damage.

Quickly Link Back to Crop Intelligence: From the John Deere Operations Center on your computer, you can quickly link back to additional detailed information on your Crop Intelligence Web App. Save time navigating multiple apps to get all the information you need for your farm.

Crop Intelligence Business Manager, Kyle Henderson, says "this integration will enable our customers to utilize further the insights generated by their Crop Intelligence weather stations and moisture probes in the field, giving more opportunity to make the most of the water available to their crops."

For more information visit Crop Intelligence online at http://cropintel.ca.

About Crop Intelligence:

Crop Intelligence is a privately-owned company based in Emerald Park, Saskatchewan that offers digital tools and physical hardware through a network of vendors who enable dryland and irrigated farmers and their agronomists to collect and interpret weather and soil moisture data to make more informed agronomic decisions.

