Cronometer chooses the Heart & Stroke Foundation to be its valentine this year

REVELSTOKE, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - This Valentine's Day and in support of Heart Month, leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, decided to ditch the flowers and the chocolates in favor of supporting a cause close to their hearts. Instead, they will be donating 50% of proceeds from Canadian Gold subscriptions made on February 14th to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Cronometer's mission is to support their users in living a happier, healthier life. With cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death globally, Cronometer believes that raising awareness and funding research in this area is important. Supporting the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada's efforts with today's campaign is only a small step towards how Cronometer would like to continue to support creating healthier communities.

Almost 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through healthy behaviors, suggesting that habits such as eating healthy, being active, and living smoke-free can have a big impact on a person's health. This is where Cronometer hopes to make a difference. Not only is using Cronometer a good way to keep track of habits, it can also help to motivate users as well. Users can log meals to make sure they are getting a well-balanced diet; they can track exercise to help them get moving and they can track habits like sleep or smoking.

"We're so proud to support the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada this Valentine's Day." says the CEO of Cronometer, Aaron Davidson, "The goals of the organization are harmonious with those of Cronometer and we encourage their fight for prevention by empowering Canadians to reduce their risk of heart disease and to live healthier lives."

Those residing in Canada who want to support this initiative can sign up for or sign into a Cronometer account and upgrade to their Gold subscription between the hours of 00:00-23:59 PST on February 14, 2023. Upgrades can be performed on the desktop app at www.cronometer.com/#plans or in-app with the Google Play or Apple App Store. For more information on the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, visit https://www.heartandstroke.ca/.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 6 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information and connect with Cronometer on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

