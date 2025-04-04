CROMBIE REIT SCHEDULES FISCAL 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING and Q1 FISCAL 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

NEW GLASGOW, NS, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Unitholders on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Cineplex Cinemas, 612 East River Road, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Webcast of AGM

The AGM will be broadcast via live audio webcast. The webcast may be accessed at www.crombie.ca. Time has been allotted at the end of the webcast for telephone questions.

Call-in numbers are:

(416) 945-7677

(888) 699-1199

To join the AGM call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4hQc1D8 to receive an instant automated callback.

Replay will be available by dialing (289) 819-1450 or (888) 660-6345 and entering password 31643 # until midnight, May 15, 2025, or on Crombie's website for 90 days after the meeting.

Q1 Fiscal 2025 Conference Call

Crombie will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EDT) during which senior management will discuss Crombie's financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The financial and operational results will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after market close.

Teleconference:

Dial-in numbers to join the conference call are:

(416) 945-7677

(888) 699-1199

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/449Lspc to receive an instant automated callback.

Replay will be available by dialing (289) 819-1450 or (888) 660-6345 and entering password 50388 #, until midnight, May 15, 2025, or on Crombie's website for 90 days after the meeting.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca under Investors. The webcast will be available for replay on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at December 31, 2024, our portfolio contains 304 properties comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

Media Contacts: Kara Cameron, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 902-755-8100; Ruth Martin, CPA, CA, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations and ESG Reporting, 902-759-0164