Crohn's and Colitis Canada Responds to Ontario's Decision to Proceed with Non-Medical Switch Policy

Patients and gastroenterologists created a tool to guide provincial decision-makers on how to minimize adverse effects of a non-medical switch policy affecting Canadians with inflammatory bowel disease.

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Ontario announced today that it will be proceeding with a non-medical switch policy. The switch will fully take effect on December 29, 2023 and will be preceded by a transition period of nine months beginning March 31, 2023. Crohn's and Colitis Canada recognizes that this decision is concerning for Ontarians living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and commits to working with the Government in order to minimize adverse effects on Ontarians with IBD in every way possible.

Earlier this year, Crohn's and Colitis Canada created a decision matrix developed by patients and gastroenterologists relying on their combined lived and clinical expertise with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The Non-Medical Switch Patient Decision Matrix is a tool intended to provide government decision-makers with critical insights into the effects that a non-medical switch will have on the population with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. It segments patient populations and evaluates the probability of adverse effects against the severity of adverse effects to identify high-risk groups that should be exempted or delayed from being included in a non-medical switch policy.

Crohn's and Colitis Canada welcomes the opportunity to discuss using this tool, along with further strategies, with the Government of Ontario as both parties work towards improving the quality of life for IBD patients in the province.

ABOUT CROHN'S AND COLITIS CANADA

Crohn's and Colitis Canada is on a relentless journey to find the cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the lives of everyone affected by these chronic diseases. Collectively with the support of volunteers, researchers, donors and the community, we are transforming the lives of people affected by Crohn's and colitis through research, patient programs, advocacy, and awareness.

For more information, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca and follow us @getgutsycanada on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Crohn's & Colitis Canada

For further information: For more information, please contact [email protected]