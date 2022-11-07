For the third year, these awards celebrate outstanding contributions of female leaders in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) research

TORONTO and KIRKLAND, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Crohn's and Colitis Canada and Pfizer Canada are pleased to announce the two recipients of the 2022 Women in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Awards. The winners were selected through a review panel that included IBD researchers and nurses from across Canada.

Congratulations to Dr. Dana Philpott in the category of Outstanding Researcher and to Dr. Cathy Lu in the category of Emerging Researcher.

Dr. Philpott is a professor in the Department of Immunology at the University of Toronto. She made the seminal discovery that one of the most important genetic risk factors for IBD (Nod2) was a sensor for bacterial cell wall components. This discovery helped form the basis of the current understanding that IBD stems from inappropriate host responses to microbes. Dr. Philpott is a prolific researcher and scientist with more than 140 published research papers.

As a strong advocate for intestinal ultrasound (IUS) as a non-invasive, accurate, and patient-friendly diagnostic tool, Dr. Lu is helping improve the quality of care for IBD patients, locally, nationally, and internationally. A clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of Calgary, Dr. Lu is a leading Canadian gastroenterologist who has led the training of other physicians in IUS enabling them to provide efficient, comprehensive IBD care at their local centres.

The Women in IBD Awards recognize women who are making outstanding contributions to the field of IBD research across two categories: (1) Outstanding Researcher recognizing the exceptional contributions by an inspirational leading female researcher in IBD, and (2) Emerging Researcher recognizing the contributions by a female IBD researcher in the early stages of her career. Nominations are reviewed and selected based on the nominee's impact on the Canadian IBD community, contributions to the mission of Crohn's and Colitis Canada, and demonstration of innovation and leadership in the field of IBD. Each prestigious award provides the recipient with funding towards further IBD research.

"Women continue to blaze new trails in the area of IBD research," says Lori Radke, President and CEO, Crohn's and Colitis Canada. "This year's award recipients remind us that creativity, curiosity and determination can translate questions into answers that change people's lives. We are pleased to celebrate the accomplishments of these two women, as scientists and mentors dedicated to improving the lives of those living with IBD."

"We are pleased and proud to recognize the tremendous vision, work and impact of this year's extraordinary award winners," says Frédéric Lavoie, Inflammation and Immunology lead, Pfizer Canada. "Their commitment to the process of discovery will not only help transform the lives of others through innovative products and solutions but will also undoubtedly inspire a new generation of scientists. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their continued contributions."

ABOUT INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

Inflammatory bowel disease describes a group of conditions, the two main forms of which are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. These diseases inflame the lining of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and disrupt a person's ability to digest food, absorb nutrition, and eliminate waste in a healthy manner. i

Since the mid 20th century, diagnoses of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease increased dramatically in Canada. In 2022, over 300,000 Canadians were believed to be living with IBD. By 2030, that number is expected to rise to 403,000 (1 in 100 people).ii Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are lifelong diseases with no known cure.i Several treatments are available to treat Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis but more innovation is required to help patients cope with the burden of inflammatory bowel disease until cures are found.

ABOUT CROHN'S AND COLITIS CANADA

Crohn's and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer-based charity focused on finding the cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the lives of everyone impacted by these diseases. We are the world's second largest health charity funder of Crohn's and colitis research, and our patient programs and advocacy efforts support the people affected by these chronic autoimmune diseases, which cause the body to attack healthy tissue, leading to the inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. Visit crohnsandcolitis.ca for more information and follow @getgutsycanada.

ABOUT PFIZER CANADA

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified health care portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

