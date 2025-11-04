TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - This November, in honour of Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Month, Crohn's and Colitis Canada is spotlighting the courage and resilience of children and youth living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) through its "Young and brave with IBD" campaign.

Canada has one of the highest rates of pediatric IBD in the world, and the number of children diagnosed continues to rise--especially among those under six years old. These young patients often face more severe symptoms, limited treatment options, and significant emotional and social challenges. From missing birthday parties due to hospital stays to facing stigma at school, their journeys are marked by extraordinary strength.

"Our goal is to raise awareness about the unique struggles faced by children with IBD, and to rally support for research and resources that can help give kids their childhood back," said Josh Berman, President and CEO of Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

Throughout November, the organization is inviting Canadians to share their stories, and encouraging parents, caregivers, and teachers to access free guides:

The Parent's and Caregiver's Guide : Developed with input from leading pediatric gastroenterologists and caregivers, this guide offers practical information on understanding IBD, treatment options, nutrition, emotional support, and navigating school life. It helps families support their child's health and well-being while fostering resilience and independence.

: Developed with input from leading pediatric gastroenterologists and caregivers, this guide offers practical information on understanding IBD, treatment options, nutrition, emotional support, and navigating school life. It helps families support their child's health and well-being while fostering resilience and independence. The Teacher's Guide: Designed to help educators support students living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, this guide includes tips on understanding IBD, promoting inclusion, and encouraging self-advocacy. It also provides strategies for handling absences, washroom access, and dietary needs, emphasizing collaboration with families to create safe and empathetic learning environments.

To learn more about the "Young and brave with IBD" campaign, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca/awarenessmonth

About Crohn's and Colitis in Canada

More than 322,000 Canadians currently live with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, with that number expected to rise to 470,000 by 2035. These conditions can develop at any age, though they most commonly appear in early adulthood, between the ages of 20 and 29. Alarmingly, new diagnoses are increasing most rapidly among children under the age of six.

Crohn's and colitis cause the immune system to attack healthy tissue in the gastrointestinal tract, leading to inflammation. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, internal bleeding, and an urgent, unpredictable need to use the washroom.

About Crohn's and Colitis Canada

We are on a relentless journey to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by these diseases. Our 2023-2026 Impact Strategy creates a roadmap for our journey with a focus on:

Accelerating the impact of research – address key gaps and success factors; shorten the timeline from discovery to patient impact

– address key gaps and success factors; shorten the timeline from discovery to patient impact Reaching further – help more people with Crohn's and colitis and their caregivers with our wide range of programs

– help more people with Crohn's and colitis and their caregivers with our wide range of programs Boosting awareness and understanding – engage and motivate Canadians

– engage and motivate Canadians Driving system change – advocate and partner to influence change

Follow us at crohnsandcolitis.ca

