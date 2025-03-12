Critical Response Resource Center for IT Leaders Facing Business Disruptions Launched by Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group has launched the IT Critical Response Resource Center to provide IT leaders with critical research, expert guidance, and actionable tools to help their organizations respond effectively to crises, maintain business continuity, and build long-term resilience.

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As organizations face an increasing range of disruptions—including economic volatility, cyber threats, supply chain challenges, and workforce shifts—IT leaders play a critical role in crisis management and organizational stability. To support them in this responsibility, Info-Tech Research Group has introduced the IT Critical Response Center, a comprehensive research center designed to equip IT leaders with the insights and strategies needed to manage crises, mitigate risk, and drive business continuity.

"IT leaders are at the forefront of crisis response, often leading the charge in business continuity, risk management, and disaster recovery," says Mark Tauschek, VP of Research Fellowships and Distinguished Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Whether responding to an immediate crisis, recovering from business disruption, or planning for long-term resilience, IT leaders need access to best practices, tools, and expert guidance. Info-Tech's IT Critical Response Resource Center is designed to provide IT departments with everything they need to lead their organizations through uncertainty with confidence."

A Comprehensive Approach to Crisis Management

The global research and advisory firm advises that IT leaders need structured guidance and reliable tools to effectively navigate crises and maintain operational stability. The IT Critical Response Resource Center brings together essential research, frameworks, and practical tools, covering:

Crisis Management , including adaptable crisis management frameworks, proactive response strategies, and strengthened communication protocols to minimize operational impact.

, including adaptable crisis management frameworks, proactive response strategies, and strengthened communication protocols to minimize operational impact. Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery , with structured continuity planning, disaster recovery best practices, and real-time risk assessment tools .

, with structured continuity planning, disaster recovery best practices, and real-time risk assessment tools People Management , featuring structured workforce planning, well-being initiatives, and clear communication strategies to ensure organizational resilience.

, featuring structured workforce planning, well-being initiatives, and clear communication strategies to ensure organizational resilience. Vendor & Cost Management, helping optimize IT expenditures, reassess vendor contracts, and maintain cost-efficient operations during economic uncertainty.

Key Features of the Resource Center

Info-Tech's IT Critical Response Resource Center offers IT leaders with key features to support crisis preparedness, response, and recovery, including:

Best-practice research and strategic guidance to help IT leaders proactively prepare for and respond to crises.

to help IT leaders proactively prepare for and respond to crises. Templates, checklists, policies, and playbooks to support real-time decision-making and response efforts.

to support real-time decision-making and response efforts. Opportunities to engage with Info-Tech analysts for expert advice on navigating immediate and long-term crisis management strategies.

As uncertainty continues to challenge organizations, IT leaders need to be prepared to take decisive action. Info-Tech's IT Critical Response Resource Center provides the essential resources needed to strengthen resilience, maintain stability, and support organizations in navigating disruptions effectively. Info-Tech explains that by leveraging the available research, tools, and expert guidance, IT departments can play a crucial role in ensuring business continuity and long-term success.

To access Info-Tech's critical response research, visit the IT Critical Response Resource Center. For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on any of the topics provided in the center, please contact [email protected].

