Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec Conference: Executives Present Live on April 22nd

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference focused on Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The event will also feature welcome remarks and keynote presentations from Quebec government officials and Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief: Chairman, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) Cree Nation Government and a luncheon panel featuring industry experts discussing financing critical and strategic mineral opportunities. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Thursday, April 22nd.

"Québec holds impressive potential for the discovery, mining, and development of critical and strategic minerals. I am convinced that there is no better place in the world to invest in the mining sector," said Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Government of Quebec. "With our many advantages, such as our innovative technologies and renewable electricity, we have everything we need to establish ourselves on the world stage as a reliable partner in the global energy transition. There are business opportunities to be explored here!"

"I am delighted to take part in the Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in Quebec Conference," said Catherine Loubier, Delegate General in New York, Government of Quebec. "Quebec has a deep expertise in mining and a rich one in critical and strategic minerals. The companies taking part in this event are a testimony to that. I'm confident that U.S. investors and partners will gain further appreciation of Quebec's mining industry during the conference. With abundant and affordable hydropower, as well as excellent track records on the environment and in community relations, Quebec is poised to generate considerable interest. We are thankful to our partners OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory for this remarkable event."

April 22nd Agenda:

