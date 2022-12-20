Criterium Energy Ltd. (CEQ) announces strategic South East Asia market entry with the acquisition of a 42.5% interest in the Bulu Production Sharing Contract containing the Lengo gas field, offshore East Java Indonesia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF SECURITIES LAWS./

All amounts in this press release are U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Criterium Energy Ltd. ("Criterium") (TSXV: CEQ) is delighted to announce the completion of the accretive acquisition of a 42.5% interest in the Bulu Production Sharing Contract ("Bulu PSC") which contains the fully appraised Lengo gas field located offshore East Java Indonesia (the "Acquisition") for a total consideration of US$1.6 MM.

Acquisition Highlights

Strategic Market Entry: The Acquisition is Criterium's low-risk market entry into its target region of SE Asia , and in line with Criterium's strategic interest in developing natural gas assets near to high demand markets.

The Acquisition is Criterium's low-risk market entry into its target region of , and in line with Criterium's strategic interest in developing natural gas assets near to high demand markets. Sizeable gas resource: The Bulu PSC contains the fully appraised Lengo Gas Field which tested 20.6 MMscf/d from the Kujung Carbonate Formation 1 . The field has been independently assessed in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System to support a plan of development 2 . Criterium will commissioning a COGEH compliant report in Q1 2023.

The Bulu PSC contains the fully appraised Lengo Gas Field which tested 20.6 MMscf/d from the Kujung Carbonate Formation . The field has been independently assessed in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System to support a plan of development . Criterium will commissioning a COGEH compliant report in Q1 2023. Plan of Development Approved: The Government of Indonesia has approved the Plan of Development for the Lengo Gas Field in 2014 with first gas anticipated in 2026-2027 and sales gas of 60 – 80 MMscf/d gross (25 - 30 MMscf/d net Criterium)

The Government of has approved the Plan of Development for the Lengo Gas Field in 2014 with first gas anticipated in 2026-2027 and sales gas of 60 – 80 MMscf/d gross (25 - 30 MMscf/d net Criterium) Near major energy demand center: The Bulu PSC is located 60km offshore from the large industrial complex in Tuban with access to other Central and East Java end-users.

The Bulu PSC is located 60km offshore from the large industrial complex in Tuban with access to other Central and end-users. Heads of Agreement for Gas Sales signed : The Bulu PSC partners have entered into a Heads of Agreement ("HOA") for long-term gas offtake, which is expected to progress to a binding Gas Sales Agreement in 2023. Favorable gas prices are expected to be in the range of US$6 - $8 /MMbtu .

: The Bulu PSC partners have entered into a Heads of Agreement ("HOA") for long-term gas offtake, which is expected to progress to a binding Gas Sales Agreement in 2023. Favorable gas prices are expected to be in the range of - /MMbtu Collaborative Joint Venture: Criterium intends to work with the Bulu PSC Joint Venture Partners to improve project economics and risk profile by reducing capital and operating costs, increasing sales gas, minimizing environmental impacts, and evaluating carbon sequestration potential.

Criterium intends to work with the Bulu PSC Joint Venture Partners to improve project economics and risk profile by reducing capital and operating costs, increasing sales gas, minimizing environmental impacts, and evaluating carbon sequestration potential. Optimize net carried interest: Through its engagement with Joint Venture Partners and via M&A activity, Criterium will seek to increase total shareholder return by optimizing its net carried interest in the project.

Through its engagement with Joint Venture Partners and via M&A activity, Criterium will seek to increase total shareholder return by optimizing its net carried interest in the project. Attractive economics and cost pool: US$100 MM gross cost recovery pool enhances project economics by accelerating return of capital.

MM gross cost recovery pool enhances project economics by accelerating return of capital. Favorable acquisition terms: Acquiring the Bulu PSC at US$0.04 /2C boe, a 90% discount to market average over the past 3 years. 3

Acquiring the Bulu PSC at /2C boe, a 90% discount to market average over the past 3 years. Market Tailwinds: Conrad Asia's recent IPO and equity raise on the ASX for a similar gas development in Indonesia shows strong market support for sizeable gas developments in SE Asia .

Robin Auld, Chief Executive Officer, commented

"The acquisition of an interest in the Bulu PSC provides Criterium a strong foundation from which to execute our SE Asia growth and income business model. This fully appraised gas resource together with encouraging progress made on the Gas Sales Agreement sets the stage for value accretion in the short and long term. We are enthusiastic to be joining the existing partners in the Bulu PSC Joint Venture. Together, we intend to augment the development plan and reduce the environmental impact to deliver a project that can help Indonesia sustainably reach its domestic production target of 12 bcf/d by 20304.

Criterium will seek to assemble a portfolio of complimentary assets to optimize its working interest in the Bulu PSC and maximize total shareholder return."

The Acquisition

Criterium entered into a binding agreement dated December 20, 2022 with a subsidiary of Mitsui E&P Australia Holdings Pty Ltd ("MEPAU"), an arm's length third party to Criterium, for the acquisition through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Criterium of the outstanding shares in AWE(Asia) Ltd., a New Zealand registered company which owns a 42.5% non-operated working interest in the Bulu PSC via a wholly owned subsidiary also registered in New Zealand.

Pursuant to the binding agreement, Criterium agreed to pay MEPAU a total of approximately US$1.6 MM in cash which consists of a US$1.0 MM purchase price plus working capital adjustments of approximately US$600,000. Cash payments will be made in five installments of US$400,000 at close (the "Closing Installment"), US$300,000 at each of March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 with the final payment delivered by December 31st, 2023. The Closing Installment was made by Criterium concurrently with the execution of the binding agreement and transfer of ownership of the shares AWE(Asia) Ltd. was completed. Criterium funded the Closing Installment and will fund the remainder of the purchase price for the Acquisition and near-term operating costs from cash on its balance sheet. There are no finders' fees payable by Criterium in respect of the Acquisition.

As a result of this Acquisition, Criterium, through its wholly-owned subsidiary and AWE(Asia) Ltd. became a 42.5% holder of the Bulu PSC. The remaining 57.5% participating interest in the Bulu PSC is held between Kris Energy (Satria) 42.5% and two local partners, Satria Energindo 10% and Satria Wijaya Kusuma 5%.

The Bulu PSC and Lengo Gas Field

The Bulu PSC is located 65 km offshore East Java in water depths of approximately 50m. The Bulu PSC contains the Lengo gas field which was discovered in 2008 by the Lengo-1 well which flow tested 12.9 MMscf/d and appraised in 2013 by the Lengo-2 well which flow tested 20.6 MMscf/d5. The drilling results confirmed the top Kujung carbonate reservoir at approximately 700 m TVDSS with a gross gas column of approximately 70 m, consistent with indicators on 3D seismic. The reservoir is a high-quality carbonate reservoir with an average porosity of 26%6.

The Kujung reservoir is a mid to lower Miocene carbonate build-up at a depth of approximately 700 meters and consists of an upper red algal zone and lower reefal zone that are in pressure communication. Following the successful appraisal program an independent report7 was issued in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System. Criterium will commission an updated COGEH compliant independent report in Q1 2023.

The plan of development was submitted and approved in 2014 and consists of an initial 4 well development with a pipeline delivering produced gas to the Tuban area in East Java. It is anticipated the production plateau will be 60 – 80 MMscf/d gross8. The Lengo gas contains impurities, including 13% CO 2 which is common in many Indonesian basins. The CO 2 will be removed to meet pipeline specifications and Criterium will explore potential carbon sequestration options to mitigate environmental impacts.

The Bulu PSC was signed in 2004 and there are no outstanding commitments associated with exploration or relinquishment. All capital costs are recoverable under the cost recovery scheme and past exploration and appraisal costs have resulted in a US$100 MM gross cost recovery pool (net US$42.5 MM). Criterium will benefit from the recovery of these costs from production revenue in the initial production years of the field.

The Indonesia Gas Market

To support surging domestic demand and reduce the reliance on imports, Indonesia aims to boost domestic oil production from present day production of 616,000 bbl/d to 1 million bbl/d by 2030 and natural gas from present day production of 5.3 bcf/d to and 12 bcf/d, also by 20309. Production from the Lengo gas field will support this objective by feeding natural gas into one of Indonesia's largest industrial hubs in East Java.

The Heads of Agreement was signed in August 2022 between the Bulu PSC Partners and an industrial end user in East Java. The gas will be used to supply the growing industrial demand and feed current infrastructure or upgrades to existing facilities. Gas prices reflect the increased demand and dwindling supply and are anticipated to be in the range of $6 - $8/MMbtu on a long term take or pay contract.

Criterium's Development Approach

Criterium intends to work collaboratively with the Bulu PSC Partners to accelerate initial production from the Lengo gas field while reducing upfront capital costs through innovative project design. Multiple near-term accretive milestones are achievable with minimal capital and include the signing of a gas sales agreement which is key to reducing project risk and securing financing for field development. Criterium's Director in Indonesia, Hendra Jaya, has extensive experience with gas sales agreements and gas development projects in Indonesia having previously held the position of CEO with PT Pertamina Gas ("Pertagas").

Through these near-term milestones Criterium intends to convert the contingent resources stated above to reserves at minimal costs in advance of project development.

First asset in a growing portfolio

The Bulu PSC is the first asset in a larger SE Asia focused portfolio and Criterium confirms that it continues to identify and assess multiple opportunities prioritizing immediate and scalable cash flows.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of assets in SE Asia that are capable of scalable growth and cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, (1) Successful and sustainable reputation, (2) Innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) Operational and safety excellence.

