CRITERIUM ENERGY ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW DIRECTOR

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Criterium Energy Ltd. ("Criterium" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEQ) is pleased to announce that it has added David Dunlop, C.A., M.B.A., CFA, ICD.D as an Independent Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Dunlop brings to Criterium's board over 30 years of leadership in the upstream and midstream energy industry. He has a proven track record of leading global finance teams through business acquisitions and integrations, external and internal reporting, internal controls and driving efficiencies through process improvements. These experiences and a recognized track record as a corporate director will provide the Company with strong guidance in his role as Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. He is currently Senior Manager, Controller, Transmission Business Unit at Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Prior to Pembina, he was VP Finance at Veresen Inc. Prior to his role at Veresen, he held progressively senior roles within Talisman Energy including Vice President, Controller, and Vice President Planning and Process Improvement. During his time as Controller with Talisman Energy he developed a comprehensive understanding of the financial controls and procedures required for a listed Canadian international company operating in the SE Asia region.

Mr. Dunlop is well-credentialed with a Chartered Professional Accountant, CPA C.A. designation, an MBA from the Kellogg Schulich School of Business, a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) with the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta. He is an active member of the community through his roles as a Director for several not-for-profits and charities including Arts Commons and Tourism Calgary.

Robin Auld, President and CEO commented,

"I am thrilled to have David join our Board of Directors and guide our Audit and Risk committee. As we grow our business, it is incredibly important that we continually develop a foundation of strong governance, financial transparency, and operational accountability. David brings these experiences to our board and will help guide Criterium as we execute our business plan of acquiring and integrating SE Asia energy assets."

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition, integration, and sustainable development of assets in SE Asia with potential to quickly scale and increase cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, (1) Successful and respected reputation, (2) Innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) Operational and safety excellence.

