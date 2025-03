Crisis24 Awarded Gold EcoVadis Rating for Sustainability Achievements for Second Year Running

MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting and personal protection solutions (inclusive of a global medical concierge practice), today announced that its operations in France secured a Gold rating from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. Crisis24 ranked in the 96th percentile of more than 150,000 businesses evaluated on their sustainability efforts worldwide.

2025 is the second year running that Crisis24 has secured the EcoVadis Gold rating, increasing both its score and its percentile placement year-over-year. It is also Crisis24's fifth consecutive year of improvement in EcoVadis ratings, following the company's Bronze rating in 2021 and Silver ratings in 2022 and 2023.

"We're proud to attain the EcoVadis Gold medal again, following five years of continuous improvement in our ratings," said Sid Kosaraju, President at Crisis24. "Taking into account key sustainability markers, the EcoVadis Gold rating reflects our team's commitment to advancing our mission to enable prominent organizations and individuals to operate with confidence anywhere on earth."

EcoVadis is globally renowned as one of the most reputable sources for business sustainability ratings and insights. Its methodology validates corporate adherence to 21 recognized corporate social responsibility criteria and assesses environmental, social and ethical strengths and opportunities for organizations worldwide.

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, and personal protection solutions (inclusive of a global medical concierge practice), allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

