CRISIL to host 8th edition of its flagship India Outlook conclave

Event will underscore key macroeconomic and sectoral trends

MUMBAI, India, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- CRISIL, a leading, agile and innovative global analytics company, will be hosting the eighth edition of its flagship India Outlook conclave on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The event will see in-house experts and eminent external speakers delve into the macro narrative, analyse key trends and offer their outlook on India's growth through the end of this decade.

Says Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, CRISIL Ltd, "Over the past four fiscals, India's resilience to shocks has been well chronicled. This trend should continue in the short term and strengthen over the medium term. A more broad-based revival in capital expenditure, ongoing reforms momentum and advances in digital and physical connectivity will be the enablers. We see fiscal consolidation and monetary policy coordination paving the path for stable policy setting."

A key focus area this year is the role of manufacturing in driving growth as it leverages the opportunities created by global supply chain realignment, expanding domestic consumption along with investments in sunrise sectors. The event will delve deep into the capex story in three emerging sectors — electric vehicles, electronics and energy transition.

Says Miren Lodha, Director, Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics, "Over the past few fiscals, central and state spending has front-ended India's capex sprint. With improvement in utilisation and deleveraged balance sheets, private capex recovery is finally visible. Opportunities across emerging sectors will arise over the medium term with India progressing to become an integral part of the global supply chain."

The event will see the release of the CRISIL India Outlook report, which dives deep into India's economic prospects and the factors driving it. The report will underline corporate trends and offer CRISIL's outlook on consumption, key commodities and exports at a time of global slowdown and offer perspectives on infrastructure spending and funding requirements to ensure India remains the fastest-growing large economy over the medium term.

The full programme agenda, setting out the session details, topics for presentation and the panels of speakers is available on our website.

About CRISIL Limited

