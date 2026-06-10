CRIN Funds 11 Projects through the Accelerating Cleantech Innovation Competition

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) will fund 11 new innovative projects as part of the Accelerating Cleantech Innovation Competition.

The competition winners were selected following a rigorous third-party review process coordinated by MaRS Discovery District, including review by a panel of external judges. The initiative is funded by the Strategic Response Fund.

All the selected projects are at an advanced Technology Readiness Level. CRIN President Scott Volk said this new funding will accelerate their commercial deployment, leading to positive economic, environmental, and social impacts.

"CRIN is pleased to support this wide range of projects, spanning our seven theme areas, including methane emissions reduction, water technology development, and land and wellsite reclamation," said Volk. "These innovations combine economic opportunities with environmental and public benefits and demonstrate meaningful collaboration between innovators and industry."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, said: "Canada's innovators are at the heart of our plan to build a resilient, sustainable economy. By supporting the commercialization of advanced clean technologies, we are ensuring Canadian companies are competitive in a net-zero future. Congratulations to all the recipients. Your work is driving meaningful change for communities and our industries."

The following projects have been selected:

H2nanO: $450,000 | Produced Water & Brine Desalination via Site Energy Valorization. H2nanO's technology brings time-tested distillation into an energy efficient, modular, and cost-effective solution for high salinity brine treatment and reuse.

H2nanO's technology brings time-tested distillation into an energy efficient, modular, and cost-effective solution for high salinity brine treatment and reuse. OptiSeis Solutions Ltd: $495,945 | EcoSeis 2.0 Validation. EcoSeis is a subsurface imaging technology that utilizes proprietary algorithms to place sources and sensors in an optimized pattern that reduces the environmental land footprint of seismic data acquisition projects.

EcoSeis is a subsurface imaging technology that utilizes proprietary algorithms to place sources and sensors in an optimized pattern that reduces the environmental land footprint of seismic data acquisition projects. Scovan Inc: $2,000,000 | Validation of Upgraded HipVap Technology for Commercial Readiness. HipVap is a High-Pressure Vapor Indirect Fired Steam Generator (IFSG) that converts untreated produced water at temperature and pressure into high-quality steam, avoiding conventional produced-water treatment system.

HipVap is a High-Pressure Vapor Indirect Fired Steam Generator (IFSG) that converts untreated produced water at temperature and pressure into high-quality steam, avoiding conventional produced-water treatment system. VL Energy Ltd: $1,955,000 | Commercial Validation of Multi-Operator Digital Methane Optimization in Alberta. VL Energy's solution Multi-Operator Digital Methane Optimization Platform is an AI-based performance monitoring and optimization platform for oil and gas facilities that continuously models emissions, fuel efficiency, and equipment health using existing process data.

VL Energy's solution Multi-Operator Digital Methane Optimization Platform is an AI-based performance monitoring and optimization platform for oil and gas facilities that continuously models emissions, fuel efficiency, and equipment health using existing process data. Ionada Canada Corporation: $1,000,000 | HFMC Carbon Capture. Ionada has developed a compact, modular carbon-capture system based on Hollow Fiber Membrane Contactor (HFMC) technology.

Ionada has developed a compact, modular carbon-capture system based on Hollow Fiber Membrane Contactor (HFMC) technology. CarbonAi Inc: $807,780 | dMRV Deployment for SCVF with Methane Emissions Mitigation. CarbonAi's digital MRV (dMRV) system tracks methane emissions so companies can reduce them more effectively, with an immutable and transparent record of all measurements and calculations.

CarbonAi's digital MRV (dMRV) system tracks methane emissions so companies can reduce them more effectively, with an immutable and transparent record of all measurements and calculations. Akine Well Optimization Services Inc: $817,000 | RAVEN.007 IIoT: Edge-to-Cloud Intelligence for Low-Emission Autonomous Upstream Operations. RAVEN.007 is a commercially ready digital automation system that upgrades existing conventional oil well sites with real-time intelligence and autonomous control.

RAVEN.007 is a commercially ready digital automation system that upgrades existing conventional oil well sites with real-time intelligence and autonomous control. Acceleware Ltd: $2,000,000 | RF XL v2 Heavy Oil Extraction. RF XL 2.0 is an all-electric enhanced oil recovery technology designed to economically produce heavy oil resources that are not viable with conventional methods, while significantly reducing environmental footprint.

RF XL 2.0 is an all-electric enhanced oil recovery technology designed to economically produce heavy oil resources that are not viable with conventional methods, while significantly reducing environmental footprint. MLCAN Ltd: $500,000 | AI-Based Multiphase Flow Meter. MLCAN is developing an AI-powered Smart Flow Meter that measures oil, gas, and water production at the wellhead in real time without traditional test separators, addressing the limitations of costly, slow, and infrequent well testing.

MLCAN is developing an AI-powered Smart Flow Meter that measures oil, gas, and water production at the wellhead in real time without traditional test separators, addressing the limitations of costly, slow, and infrequent well testing. Patience Enterprises Group Inc: $755,000 | Integrated Micro-Refinery for Associated Natural Gas Valorization. This project proposes a compact, trailer-mounted Micro-Refinery Unit (MRU) that converts flared natural gas into higher-value liquid fuels using catalytic partial oxidation and Fischer–Tropsch synthesis, while connecting directly to existing infrastructure to minimize costs.

This project proposes a compact, trailer-mounted Micro-Refinery Unit (MRU) that converts flared natural gas into higher-value liquid fuels using catalytic partial oxidation and Fischer–Tropsch synthesis, while connecting directly to existing infrastructure to minimize costs. BioOilSolv Inc: $1,800,000 | Advanced Bio-Solvent Utilization for Solvent Assisted SAGD Performance Improvement. BioOilSolv has developed a biomass-derived solvent to improve the efficiency of steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) by co-injecting it with steam to enhance bitumen flow.

About CRIN:

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network that brings together industry, entrepreneurs, investors, academia, governments, and many others as we drive towards the same goal – to develop, commercialize, and foster the adoption of clean technology solutions for the oil and gas sector and other hard-to-abate industries. The collaborative work of our members is driving Canadian energy competitiveness as we innovate new ways to improve environmental performance.

SOURCE Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)

For more information, contact: Amber Hark, Director, Stakeholder Relations & Communications, [email protected]