CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is proud to launch the Accelerating Cleantech Innovation Competition, in coordination with MaRS Discovery District and supported by Canada's Strategic Response Fund.

This $12 million, pan-Canadian competition offers up to $2 million per winning project for late-stage technologies (TRL 6-9) that deliver measurable environmental and economic benefits across the country's oil and gas sector and other hard-to-abate industries.

"Canada is well-positioned to lead in the development and adoption of cleantech solutions that strengthen our oil and gas industry, economy and our environmental performance," said Scott Volk, President of CRIN.

"The Accelerating Cleantech Innovation Competition supports late-stage technologies that are ready to scale, fostering collaboration across industry and innovators to deliver measurable impact. Together, we are creating the conditions for Canadian technologies to succeed at home and compete globally."

The competition is funded by Canada's Strategic Response Fund. The application portal is available here.

To qualify for funding, projects must align with at least one of CRIN's technology themes:

Cleaner Fuels

Digital Oil and Gas Technology

Carbon Capture and Value-Added Products

Novel Hydrocarbon Extraction

Novel Land and Wellsite Remediation

Methane Monitoring, Quantification, and Abatement

Water Technology Development

The CRIN award will cover up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs through a reimbursement model. Projects must include an industry partner that provides funding support.

Applicants must also meet the following criteria:

The lead applicant must be a Canadian entity, and the project must be carried out in Canada.

The project must be completed by September 30, 2027.

Technologies with cross-industry applications are preferred.

Potential project outcomes include environmental performance, IP development, and skilled job creation.

"Canada has world-class expertise in energy and innovation, but the pace of project development remains a challenge," said Glen McCrimmon, CRIN Director of Operations.

"By requiring an industry partner to qualify, this competition ensures that late-stage cleantech projects are grounded in real-world demand and supported to move forward more quickly. This approach accelerates adoption, strengthens collaboration and positions Canadian technologies to deliver measurable environmental and economic benefits."

MaRS Discovery District was selected as the competition coordinator following an RFP process.

"MaRS is proud to work collaboratively with the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) to launch this national competition," said Tyler Hamilton, senior director of climate at MaRS Discovery District.

"With our experience running national innovation competitions and enabling Canadian cleantech companies with the advisory, capital, customers and markets they need to scale, we're excited to help identify and accelerate late-stage cleantech solutions that are driving measurable emissions reductions across Canada's energy and industrial sectors."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, said:

"The oil and gas sector remains essential to Canada's economic future, and innovation is key to strengthening our global competitiveness. With investments from the Strategic Respond Fund, CRIN's Accelerating Cleantech Innovation Funding Competition will advance technologies that cut emissions and create new opportunities for Canadian workers."

About CRIN:

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network that brings together industry, entrepreneurs, investors, academia, governments, and many others as we drive towards the same goal – to develop, commercialize, and foster the adoption of clean technology solutions for the oil and gas sector and other hard-to-abate industries. The collaborative work of our members is driving Canadian energy competitiveness as we innovate new ways to improve environmental performance.

About MaRS:

MaRS Discovery District is a charitable organization and North America's largest urban innovation hub, dedicated to helping Canadian technology companies succeed. With a focus on climate, health sciences and other emerging technologies, MaRS supports startups tackling some of the world's most pressing issues. MaRS spans more than 1.5 million square feet of cutting-edge office, lab, meeting and event space in downtown Toronto across two locations -- the MaRS Centre and MaRS Waterfront. Since 2010, MaRS has helped ventures generate $11.5 billion in cumulative revenue, raise $19 billion in funding, and create and maintain more than 33,000 jobs. The MaRS platform also includes MaRS IAF, one of Canada's top seed-stage venture funds. Through its world-class facilities, strategic programs and partnerships, MaRS accelerates the adoption of groundbreaking Canadian technology and bolsters a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

About the Strategic Response Fund:

The Strategic Response Fund (SRF) helps Canadian industries innovate, adapt and compete in a changing global economy. The SRF supports large-scale, transformative projects that build economic resilience, strengthen supply chains and protect good jobs in key sectors. Building on the success of the former Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF), the SRF not only continues existing commitments but also expands support for industries affected by trade disruptions and tariff challenges.

