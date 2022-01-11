CRIN and Energy Young Professionals Networks Launch Sector Engagement Plan to Build Clean Hydrocarbon Workforce of the Future

CALGARY AB, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN), and five (5) energy-focused young professional associations – Young Pipeliners Association of Canada (YPAC), Young Women in Energy (YWE), Young Professionals in Energy Calgary Chapter (YPE), World Petroleum Council Canada Future Leaders (WPC-FL) and Society of Petroleum Engineers Young Professionals (SPE-YP), announced a ground-breaking sector engagement strategy to empower and connect the energy industry's emerging leaders with the thriving and vibrant future of clean hydrocarbons.

Through this engagement plan, CRIN and these Young Professional (YP) Associations will work together to advance the skills, network, technical acumen and career prospects of tens of thousands of YP members from across Canada. By enabling physical spaces with digital platforms and solutions, the CRIN YP Engagement Plan will connect emerging leaders from across Canada with exciting technological developments in clean hydrocarbons and build a framework for greater connectivity now, and in the future.

To super-charge the engagement of emerging leaders in the future of clean hydrocarbons, the sector engagement plan includes up to 30 scholarships for the Avatar Ignite Program 2022 in partnership with the University of Calgary. This ground-breaking forum tasks hundreds of YPs with building clean hydrocarbon solutions. Register here by January 21, 2022 for the Avatar Ignite Program 2022. The program is open to any Canadian resident who is an emerging professional interested in participating in clean hydrocarbon innovation, and who is a member of CRIN. (Join CRIN today. There is no cost to join.)

As part of this plan, Canada's energy YP's will have the opportunity to work directly on breakthrough technologies that focus on enhancing environmental performance, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, from source to end use through the CRIN's seven Theme Areas. The industry's young professionals see diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone for effective technology innovation and look forward to working with CRIN to advance these initiatives.

Additionally, this sector engagement plan is open for further integration with additional energy young professional groups across Canada.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

"Collaboration among people with diverse perspectives is key to creating sustainable solutions to meet Canada's energy needs and climate targets. CRIN is very excited to support this broad coalition of enthusiastic and committed energy YPs who will carry on the proud tradition of innovation leadership within this vital sector."

Glen McCrimmon , Technology Enablement Sub-Committee Chair, Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)

"Decarbonizing the entire energy system to combat climate change is the greatest challenge of our generation and our industry. We are in a race against time, and innovation and collaboration hold the keys to our sustainable future. YPAC is excited to see so many young industry professionals, with their fresh perspectives and new ideas, joining forces to take on this challenge."

Ian Sug, CEO, Young Pipeliners Association of Canada

"YWE believes young women have the power to change the energy industry for the better, and we are proud to partner with Avatar as they build an inclusive, innovative and clean energy future."

Katie Smith-Parent , Executive Director, Young Women in Energy

"The World Petroleum Council Canada Future Leaders are looking forward to working with CRIN and other Young Professional groups to further conversations about a sustainable energy future and to amplify the voices of tomorrow's future leaders"

Jodie Scott , Executive Director, World Petroleum Council Canada Future Leaders

"We are a vibrant group of young professionals seeking to engage our junior members to foster growth and develop future leaders in a changing energy landscape. SPE YP provides pertinent technical programs and invaluable networking opportunities to share ideas & build a strong young professional community. We are looking forward to the synergies this collaboration between CRIN & fellow young professional associations will produce."

Ada Fong , Chairperson, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Young Professionals

"YPE strives to be a positive catalytic force in uniting the young energy leaders of today. We are excited to partner with CRIN to enrich our member's leadership and growth through the opportunities for education and idea exchange."

Victoria Clark , Vice President External, Young Professionals in Energy

"Building a net-zero future by 2050 is the single greatest economic opportunity in our generation. CRIN and energy young professionals have demonstrated bold leadership with this plan to tackle the opportunity head-on. Avatar looks forward to amplifying their incredible work"

Kevin Krausert , CEO, Avatar Innovations

"Young professionals are a critical component in the commercialization of emerging clean hydrocarbon technology. Innovate Calgary and the University look forward to activating this exciting sector and driving leaders and technology for the future."

John Wilson , CEO, Innovate Calgary

SOURCE Avatar Innovations

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected], 403-640-9431