CRIN and Energy Young Professionals Launch Engagement Plan to Build Clean Hydrocarbon Workforce of the Future

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN), and 5 energy young professional associations – Young Energy Infrastructure Professionals (YEIP), Young Women in Energy (YWE), Young Professionals in Energy (YPE), World Petroleum Congress Young Professionals (WPC-YP) and Society of Petroleum Engineers Young Professionals (SPE-YP), announced the continuation of their ground-breaking sector engagement strategy to empower and connect the energy industries emerging leaders with the thriving and vibrant future of clean hydrocarbons.

Through this engagement plan, CRIN and these Young Professional (YP's) Associations will continue their work together that have already advanced the skills, network, technical acumen and career prospects of thousands of YP's from across Canada. Co-located in the downtown Calgary Energy Transition Centre, CRIN, energy young professional associations have worked across Canada through innovative with digital platforms to connect emerging leaders from across Canada with exciting technological developments in clean hydrocarbons and build a framework for greater connectivity now and in the future.

To super-charge the engagement of emerging leaders in the future of Clean Hydrocarbons, this sector engagement plan is please to offer 30 scholarships to emerging leaders in who are members of CRIN in the Avatar Program 2023 in partnership with the University of Calgary. This ground-breaking forum tasks hundreds of YP's with building clean hydrocarbon solutions. Registrations are open for the Avatar Program 2023 to any Canadian resident emerging professional interested here.

As part of this plan, Canada's energy YP's will have the opportunity to work directly on break-through technologies that focus on enhancing environmental performance, including greenhouse gas emissions from source to end use through the CRIN Technology Theme Committees. The industry's young professionals see diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone for effective technology innovation and look forward to working with CRIN advancing these initiatives.

Additionally, this sector engagement plan is open for further integration with additional energy young professional groups across Canada.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

"Diversity of perspectives and collaboration are critical to successful innovation, particularly with respect to sustainable energy and climate solutions. CRIN is proud to continue supporting young professionals who demonstrate leadership and innovation within the energy sector.

- Glen McCrimmon, Technology Enablement Sub-Committee Chair, Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)

"Increased access to opportunities like Avatar Program 2023 is an exciting development for young professionals. YEIP looks forward to continued collaboration with partners across the country to promote young professionals' participation and leadership in industry innovation efforts."

- Ian Sug, CEO, Young Energy Infrastructure Professionals

"Collaboration is key to the new energy future. YWE looks forward to continued collaboration, and increased opportunities for emerging leaders to access the skills and network of the 2023 Avatar Ignite Program."

- Katie Smith, CEO, Young Women in Energy

"WPC Canada Future Leaders is excited to once again partner with the Avatar program to help young professionals gain exposure and experience and work towards generating innovative ideas that will continue to better our industry for generations to come"

- Jodie Scott, CEO, World Petroleum Congress Young Professionals

"SPE YP is eager to be part of the energy transformation by empowering young professionals to develop and master hard and soft skills through opportunities like the Avatar Ignite Program 2023. We are proud to work collaboratively with the CRIN YP Engagement Plan and fellow Young Professional societies to build an innovative community of future leaders in the energy industry"

- Ada Fong, CEO, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Young Professionals

"YPE are excited to continue our partnership with CRIN to enrich our members' leadership and growth opportunities through initiatives such as the Avatar Program 2023"

- Victoria Clark, CEO, Young Professionals in Energy

"Building a net-zero future by 2050 is the single greatest economic opportunity in our generation. CRIN and energy young professionals have demonstrated bold leadership with this plan to tackle the opportunity head-on. Avatar looks forward to amplifying their incredible work"

- Kevin Krausert, CEO, Avatar Innovations

