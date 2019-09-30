Crimson & Co and Kinaxis Partner to Drive Digital Supply Chain Transformation

OTTAWA and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Crimson & Co, the global management consultancy that specializes in operations transformation and Kinaxis®, the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, are partnering to bridge the digital transformation gap, turning strategic intent into demonstrated operational success for clients.

This partnership combines Crimson & Co's operations consulting expertise and proven transformation methodology with the power of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and its unique concurrent planning technique to connect people, processes and data to enable faster and more efficient decision-making.

"Crimson & Co are industry-recognized operations transformation consultants," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Their strengths in project and change management, business process reengineering, solution design and their distinct ability to assess and measure supply chain maturity pairs well with Kinaxis and the value RapidResponse delivers. We look forward to working together to help drive successful and purposeful transformation projects for our joint customers."

Kinaxis and Crimson & Co serve clients in a variety of complementary industries, including; consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial and life sciences.

"Crimson & Co conducts many supply chain assessments each year using scprime®, our assessment tool, which enables organizations to measure their maturity across the different supply chain related elements, based on benchmarks," said Richard Powell, Global CEO of Crimson & Co. "We have seen clients struggle to reach higher maturity levels and achieve the associated benefits without a leading, up-to-date planning tool, and this partnership offers clients the functionality to help bridge this gap."

He added, "Kinaxis has one of the leading supply chain planning platforms on the market today, offering strong functionality and a record of successful implementations with high levels of user adoption and benefits delivery."

About Crimson & Co

Crimson & Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in operations transformation. It helps clients achieve their strategic and operational objectives, working together to transform their performance and generate lasting change. Its people have operational experience, are easy to work with and are trusted by clients to get the job done.

Crimson & Co and Argon Consulting are part of Argon Groupe, which has over 250 consultants in 7 offices across the world (Paris, London, Atlanta, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Melbourne and Mumbai). It has expertise in supply chain, shared services and digital, and typical clients are blue-chip organisations such as Sony, Diageo, Carlsberg, Michelin, BAT, GSK and Merck.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

