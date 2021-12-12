Crews out in full force as wind storm knocks out power to approximately 450,000 customers; nearly 115,000 customers still without power

To-date, the company has reported more than 200 broken poles and 53 damaged transformers, downed power lines and fallen trees, with these numbers expected to increase as damage is assessed across the province. As the full extent of the damage is still being determined, Hydro One anticipates some customers will be without power for the remainder of the day and some customers could be without power beyond Monday.

"Our crews are in position and responding to significant power outages caused by Ontario's worst storm in recent years," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "When the power goes out, life comes to a screeching halt and we want to ensure our customers stay safe as crews work tirelessly to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. With the reports of damage increasing, we are prioritizing getting the lights back on to the greatest number of customers in the shortest period of time."

Hydro One is still reporting approximately 3,500 active outages, with many located in hard to reach areas. Crews are using helicopters and off-road equipment to make repairs and restore power.

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking and reporting power outages

For outage information and updates, visit Hydro One's outage map or download the free mobile app. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news. Sign up at www.hydroone.com/outages.

Customers can also report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One appreciates everyone's patience as crews work to safely restore power.

