MONTRÉAL, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The videoconferencing platform Crewdle has hit the 10,000-user mark, an average monthly growth rate of 76% over the last 10 months, with an international reach spanning across Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, its founders announced Tuesday. This new milestone was reached just a little over a month after the closing of a funding round of over $2 million. The Montréal-based technology start-up specializing in real-time peer-to-peer (P2P) communications is well on its way to redefining virtual communications, by offering the greenest video calls and videoconferencing alternative to server-based collaborative communication platforms.

In large part fuelled by eco-conscious users looking to make a difference, and the exponential need for remote work against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid growth in the number of users is also the result of a recently launched strategic marketing initiative, other recent partnerships and word-of-mouth.

"Quickly, and following our recent funding round, we were able to accelerate product commercialization efforts and focus more extensively on new customer acquisition," said Vincent Lamanna, Crewdle's CEO. "We've initiated a new Partner Program, in collaboration with PartnerStack , and the response is currently beyond our expectations. We are also taking notice of the growing attention and attraction of users worldwide that are embracing our vision and sharing environmental values, as their number of active users keep growing daily. We are thrilled with the interest in our company and its technology, and are already looking forward to hitting the next milestone: the 100,000-user mark!"

Founded in 2020 by Montréal entrepreneurs Vincent Lamanna and Pierre Campeau, Crewdle is also the first video communication service provider in the world to receive carbon neutral certification. By removing the use of servers that interfere between participants in a video communication, and which are known to be very energy consuming; Crewdle consumes less energy and therefore emits less carbon. Greener, safer and more affordable, the environmentally friendly platform allows saving up to 1 kg of CO 2 and 12 litres of drinking water per hour per participant. It's easy to use and there's nothing to download.

"Whether we are glued to our screens, working remotely or simply keeping in touch with our families, loved ones and friends, our habits have changed without us always realizing the effects," added Lamanna. "Crewdle is the new smarter way to do your videoconferencing, and allows people to make a difference with every virtual conversation."

The latest version of Crewdle is available now free of charge with some restrictions; subscription-based packages are also offered to SMBs and individual users. It is also free for small- and medium-sized non-for-profit organizations (NPO); significant discounts are also offered for larger NPOs. It is also available via the AppDirect Network Catalog and through its vast network of AppSmart professional advisors. Crewdle works in popular desktop browsers and is optimized for Safari (iOS), and for Chrome (Android), and can be integrated with Google Calendar, Microsoft 365 Outlook Calendar, and Slack.

About Crewdle

Crewdle develops extensible distributed technologies that transform how businesses and individuals collaborate and meet remotely, offering green, secure, and easy-to-use video communication tools. Founded in 2020 in Montréal, Canada, Crewdle proves that peer-to-peer (P2P) communication technology offers a private environment by removing servers between users while meeting online. The result is a sustainable digital ecosystem that is more private and respectful of the environment.

