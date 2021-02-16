Crew Energy to Present at Winter Wonderland Conference

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR) (OTC: CWEGF) ("Crew" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer focused in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia, today announced that it will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference, which is being held virtually on February 16th - 19th, 2021.

Mr. Dale Shwed, Chief Executive Officer of Crew Energy, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 17th at 12:30 p.m. EST, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/39981.

For registration information and meeting requests please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland conference is a virtual event showcasing 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented.

About Crew Energy Inc.

Crew is a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development. The Company's operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CR".

SOURCE Crew Energy Inc.

For further information: Dale Shwed, President and CEO, John Leach, Executive Vice President and CFO, Phone: (403) 266-2088, Email: [email protected],

Related Links

http://www.crewenergy.com

