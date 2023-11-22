CREUTZFELDT-JAKOB DISEASE-RELATED EXCLUSION CRITERIA TO BE LIFTED FOR BLOOD PRODUCT DONATION

Diabetes criteria also to be loosened

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - On Monday, December 4, 2023, thousands of people will become eligible over night to donate blood products. That's right: Health Canada has authorized Héma-Québec to remove potential exposure to variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) from its list of blood product donation exclusion criteria.

A brief history

For many years, blood donation institutions around the world, Héma-Québec included, banned blood donations from people who had travelled or lived in certain countries, including France and the United Kingdom, in the 1980s and 1990s. The purpose of this ban was to prevent the spread of vCJD (commonly called mad cow disease) via blood transfusions. This ban meant that Héma–Québec had to turn away thousands of potential donors.

"After many years with no new cases, experts believe that it is safe to lift the ban based on statistical estimates that show virtually no risk of new transmissions," said Dr. Marc Germain, Vice-President of Medical Affairs and Innovation at Héma-Québec. "This move, already made by the United States and Australia, will allow people currently excluded for potential vCJD exposure to give blood, as long as they meet all other eligibility criteria."

Change to diabetes criteria

The vCJD criteria is not the only thing to change—Héma-Québec will also be updating its diabetes–related criteria, which means more people with diabetes will be able to donate blood products.

