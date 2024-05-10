Crescent Point Announces 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results and Changes Name to Veren
May 10, 2024, 16:09 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point", or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM" or "the meeting") on May 10, 2024. During the business portion of the meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions brought forward, including voting in favour of changing the Company's name to Veren Inc. ("Veren"), effective immediately.
Veren's shares are expected to begin trading under its new symbol "VRN" on both the TSX and NYSE on or around May 15, 2024. Veren will also launch its new website at www.vrn.com in conjunction with the ticker change.
Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below:
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
249,760,229
|
99.19 %
|
2,030,411
|
0.81 %
2. Election of Directors
The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Withheld
|
Percent
|
Barbara Munroe
|
247,009,628
|
98.10 %
|
4,781,013
|
1.90 %
|
Craig Bryksa
|
250,362,659
|
99.43 %
|
1,427,983
|
0.57 %
|
James E. Craddock
|
246,959,133
|
98.08 %
|
4,831,509
|
1.92 %
|
John P. Dielwart
|
249,003,889
|
98.89 %
|
2,786,753
|
1.11 %
|
Mike Jackson
|
249,669,530
|
99.16 %
|
2,121,111
|
0.84 %
|
Jennifer F. Koury
|
245,607,763
|
97.54 %
|
6,182,879
|
2.46 %
|
François Langlois
|
249,460,494
|
99.07 %
|
2,330,147
|
0.93 %
|
Myron M. Stadnyk
|
249,982,650
|
99.28 %
|
1,807,992
|
0.72 %
|
Mindy Wight
|
246,419,162
|
97.87 %
|
5,371,480
|
2.13 %
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Veren's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Withheld
|
Percent
|
271,550,370
|
97.66 %
|
6,516,814
|
2.34 %
4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
242,901,686
|
96.47 %
|
8,888,953
|
3.53 %
5. Amendment to Change Name
The special resolution to approve the Company's articles to change its name to Veren Inc. was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
269,909,184
|
97.07 %
|
8,157,998
|
2.93 %
The biographies of Veren's Board members, details about the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on the Company's website. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on the Company's website.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON VEREN, PLEASE CONTACT:
Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020
Address: Veren Inc. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB │T2P 1G1
www.crescentpointenergy.com / www.vrn.com
SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.
