CRÉPU: OUR DNA, A BLACK HAIR ART SHOW, MARKS THREE YEARS WITH EXPANDED TWO-DAY EVENT

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - After two sold-out editions, Hors Pair Social and The Moving Art Gallery announce that Crépu: Our DNA, Canada's largest celebration dedicated to Black hair, will expand to a two-day event for its highly anticipated third year. Taking place on February 1st and 2nd from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, each evening will explore creative expression through the medium of Afro-textured hair.

Hosted for the second time at the Canada Science and Technology Museum in partnership with Ingenium – Canada's museums of science and innovation, attendees will delve into the diversity of the Black Hair journey, examining its intersections through art, technology and history. In addition, Crépu: Our DNA ticketholders will receive one complimentary family visit to the museum during February.

Previously a single-day event, Crépu: Our DNA has grown due to overwhelming demand. Co-founder Sandra Ngenge Dusabe explains, "Hair serves as a medium for Black people to express creativity, preserve history, and reaffirm the strength and beauty of Black culture across the diaspora. In honour of Black History Month, we invite the Canadian public to join in on this dialogue."

The 2025 edition will reintroduce a visual art component, reminiscent of the inaugural 2023 debut. With the expansion to two days, attendees can look forward to programming presented by creatives from Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and beyond :

Hair art runway

An artisan vendor market

Two film screenings

Live musical performances

Informative haircare demonstrations

Complimentary haircutting and styling (first come, first serve)

With a special welcome from Ingenium's Lisa LeBlanc, the Director General at the Canada Science and Technology Museum, this collaboration is a multiplicity of intersecting disciplines showing the complexity and innovation Black folk have engineered in hair care.

Tickets are now on sale on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-crepu-our-dna-a-black-hair-art-show-une-exposition-dart-de-cheveux-afro-1071057966209?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Moving Art Gallery, established in 2020 by Sandra Ngenge Dusabe, is an independent visual art gallery that exhibits artworks based on artistic merit, with a highlighted focus on Black Women in the arts.

Hors Pair Social is a social group founded by Sharlène Clarke that hosts a wide range of social and entertainment events tailored to Black folks in Ottawa-Gatineau.

