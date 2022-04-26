CREO Solutions brings Predictive, Controllable Processes to Canada's construction sites with CraneView®

MONTREAL and LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - CREO Solutions, a Montreal based firm that offers professional project management services with a focus on implementing technological solutions in the construction industry, and Versatile Inc., a Bay Area construction technology pioneer using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to optimize construction processes, announced their partnership to bring Versatile's innovative CraneView solution to the Canadian market.

Deploying artificial intelligence on construction sites takes 1 minute with CREO Solutions and Versatile partnership. Tweet this Data collection with artificial intelligence benefits construction sites with CraneView on your cranes. The CraneView solution, developed by Versatile, is coming to Canada through a partnership with CREO Solutions. (CNW Group/CREO Solutions)

CraneView analyzes thousands of data points from under the hook of any crane to deliver transformational insights on job site performance and streamline decision-making. This first-of-its-kind technology offers production data to provide visibility into crane utilization, outliers, construction progress, and more. Since its 2019 launch, CraneView has been adopted by more than 40% of the leading general contractors in North America.

"We believe data is an incredibly powerful tool on the job site and insights from CraneView will make operational processes more transparent and efficient," said Enzo Conte, CEO of CREO Solutions. "Deploying artificial intelligence on construction sites is a logical next step to complement CREO Solutions' technological offerings."

Innovation and process improvements in the construction industry have been a major focus for CREO Solutions. Since its founding in 2010, CREO Solutions was among the first in Quebec to use cloud-based collaborative platforms and implement recognized project management best practices. CREO Solutions' highly qualified team of professionals supports the construction industry by optimizing its operations through data analytics. This digital transformation enables informed decision-making using business intelligence.

"As we continue to expand throughout North America, it's important for our clients to have access to expert, local representatives. We're excited to provide capable boots on the ground through our partnership with CREO Solutions," said Meirav Oren, CEO and co-founder of Versatile. "Local construction companies can now harness the power of CraneView and CREO Solutions' extended suite of technologies to empower their teams to create new efficiencies on their job sites."

To discover how CraneView can empower your construction site, visit www.versatile.ai . To learn more about CREO Solutions, visit www.creo-solutions.ca .

About CREO Solutions

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, CREO Solutions offers specialized professional services in the management of building and infrastructure construction projects as well as top innovative technological solutions dedicated to the construction industry. CREO Solutions is also an integrator of the most widely used technological solutions available on the market. Want to learn more? Visit: www.creo-solutions.ca , follow us on LinkedIn or email us at [email protected]

About Versatile, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Altos, CA, Versatile creates technology that gives construction professionals unmatched visibility into their production rates. By delivering the right data to the right people at the right time while naturally fitting existing processes, a fragmented industry becomes a controllable manufacturing process. The result? Increased productivity, predictability, and safety with the insights needed to manage and bid on future projects more competitively. Want to learn more? Visit: www.versatile.ai , follow us on Twitter @versatileai and LinkedIn or email us at [email protected] .

SOURCE CREO Solutions

For further information: Media Contacts: For CREO Solutions: Diego Herran, Director Business Development and Marketing, [email protected], 438-788-3639 #609; For Versatile: Emma Chase, [email protected], 512-917-4319