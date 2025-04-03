CreditApp Launches Canada's First Dealer-Branded Finance Portal

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CreditApp Technologies Inc. ("CreditApp"), a leader in the Canadian indirect lending software industry, has announced a breakthrough for Automotive and Powersports Dealers nationwide. Introducing the first-ever Branded Dealer Financing Portal – a game-changing solution that empowers dealers to fully personalize their buyers finance experience while consistently showcasing their own brand.

Unlike traditional third-party income, identity and document collection tools, CreditApp's new portal combines all these functions into a single experience and lets dealers take full control of the customer journey. With complete personalization options, dealers can customize the digital financing process to reflect their brand identity, building unparalleled customer trust. This branded experience not only reinforces the dealership's image but also streamlines the entire financing process.

One of the most innovative features of the portal is the ability to perform identity verification and document fraud detection directly within the branded environment. Dealers can verify income through multiple methods, including digitally connected bank accounts, complete identity verification and seamlessly collect all required documents for lending partners, maintaining brand consistency at every step.

"The branded digital portal marks a major leap forward in equipping dealers with professional tools tailored for the digital and omni-channel customer," said Marcos Lopez, CEO of CreditApp. "With identity verification and income collection fully integrated, dealers now have a powerful way to enhance their brand and build customer confidence."

O'Brians Sales & Leasing has embraced the new technology as part of its commitment to superior customer experience. "We're thrilled that CreditApp has introduced this branded tool," said Adam Lloyd, Director of Finance at O'Brians. "Being able to showcase our brand with the control to personalize the requests enhances customer satisfaction, fosters trust and boosts efficiency."

This launch underlines CreditApp's dedication to modernize Canada's automotive finance technology sector for dealers, shoppers and lenders.

About CreditApp: CreditApp Technologies Inc., headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is a leading indirect lending platform connecting automotive and powersports dealers, lenders, and consumers across Canada. CreditApp's platform streamlines lending, integrates cutting-edge fraud detection and income verification, and elevates customer experience through its innovative CreditApp Confidence Score.

Media contact: Evan Ferguson, [email protected], 403-585-7721