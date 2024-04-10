Study reveals seven in ten Canadian credit union members are homeowners

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Most Canadians agree that owning a home provides a sense of stability and security—but 85 per cent believe the dream of owning a home was more attainable for previous generations.

Despite ongoing uncertainty in the Canadian housing market, a new study conducted by Léger Research and commissioned by Aviso suggests a correlation between credit union membership and achieving home ownership.

The research reveals that seven in ten Canadians who are members of a credit unions are homeowners. When it comes time to purchase a home, credit union members have a higher average budget than non-members, at $708K and $634K respectively. Credit union members are also significantly more likely to disagree that saving for a down payment is a financial challenge (30 per cent versus 19 per cent of non-members).

Additionally, the research shows that members of a credit union are more likely to have a financial advisor (47 per cent compared to 41 per cent of non-members) to help guide their financial decisions.

"As a trusted partner for nearly all the credit unions across Canada, what stood out from the research findings was the positive correlation between credit union membership and empowering Canadians to get ahead financially, and that includes helping to make home ownership a reality. One of the ways we can help Canadians take a first step toward home ownership is through a First Home Savings Account," said Wanda Frisk, SVP, Head of Credit Union Wealth Management, Aviso Wealth. "Building prosperous communities is a core credit union value, and it's gratifying to see this reflected in the research."

Source: Léger Report, January 2024

