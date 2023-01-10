Credit Counselling Society Announces CEO Transition

Peta Wales Appointed President and CEO; Scott Hannah to Retire

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Credit Counselling Society today announced Peta Wales has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer with the transition date of February 6th, 2023. Wales succeeds Scott Hannah, who has announced his retirement after founding the non-profit organization in 1996 and leading it through a distinguished 26-year career. Hannah will remain with the company for a few months to ensure a smooth transition.

Wales draws on more than 20 years of leadership experience in financial services spanning sales, strategy, risk, operations, and stakeholder engagement. Wales is a seasoned executive, leader and mentor committed to ensuring the client remains at the heart of every decision. Having worked with banks, credit unions and the provincial regulator, Peta's accomplishments lend themselves well to her newly appointed role at CCS.

A quote from Peta, "I'm thrilled to be joining an exceptional organization dedicated to helping Canadians resolve their financial challenges. Knowing I am stewarding an organization that makes a difference to people's lives on a daily basis, aligns deeply with my values and I'm eager to help CCS continue this important work."

Susan Ryan, Board Chair of the Credit Counselling Society, "On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome Peta to the organization. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead us into the future. Peta's breadth of experience and proven track record across the financial services sector will undoubtedly ensure CCS continues to thrive and innovate, all the while improving the financial wellbeing of Canadians; a cause of increasing importance during these challenging times.

Susan continued, "As we welcome Peta to CCS, we say farewell and thank you to Scott Hannah, for both founding the organization and his 26 years of dedicated service helping hundreds of thousands of Canadians during his tenure."

"It's been an honour to be part of such a great cause," said Hannah. "I'm humbled by what we as an organization have accomplished since opening our doors in 1996. I'm confident that the next chapter for the Credit Counselling Society will be well written by Peta." Scott Hannah, retiring President and CEO.

"Though the Credit Counselling Society's President is changing, we, the Board, want to assure you that our vision is stronger than ever." Susan Ryan, Board Chair of the Credit Counselling Society. "Under Peta's leadership our Mission, Core Values, and Strategic Plan will continue guiding us forward."

About the Credit Counselling Society (CCS)

The Credit Counselling Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping consumers manage their money and debt better. CCS provides free, confidential credit counselling, debt repayment options, budgeting assistance and financial education. Visit www.nomoredebts.org

