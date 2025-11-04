Meet the new moto g and moto g play -- designed for streaming, snapping, and staying powered up

Explore immersive entertainment, intelligent cameras, and lasting power -- all at a price that fits.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Get ready to press play. Motorola is expanding its moto g portfolio in North America with two new budget-friendly devices built for non-stop entertainment: the moto g - 2026 and moto g play - 2026. Both devices bring bold displays, AI-powered cameras, and smooth performance--all at an accessible price.

Explore immersive entertainment, intelligent cameras, and lasting power — all at a price that fits.

Whether you're binge-watching your favorite series, diving into mobile games, or scrolling through social feeds, the new moto g and moto g play make it easier than ever to enjoy the entertainment you love–anytime, anywhere. That's thanks to their smooth and vivid 6.7" 120Hz displays1 that are capable of reaching up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness for a comfortable viewing experience in any lighting condition. Both moto g and moto g play users can stay connected and seamlessly multitask on the go with superfast 5G performance2 and up to 12GB of RAM Boost,3 marking the first time the moto g play series has delivered powerful 5G for all.

Smart shooting, stunning results

Capturing life's best moments shouldn't require pro-level skills -- it should feel effortless and intuitive. That's why both the new moto g and moto g play feature AI-powered camera systems that do the legwork for you, so you can focus on the moment while still getting stunning results.

On the new moto g, users can lean on the device's 50MP camera system4 for sharp, detailed images from various angles and vantage points. The simple yet brilliant camera system also leverages Quad Pixel Technology for sharper, more vibrant results, even in tricky lighting situations and a dedicated Macro Vision camera for extreme close-ups. Plus, the new moto g is a selfie's best friend, featuring a 32MP front camera5 that captures every detail of your best smiles.

With the new moto g play, users will also enjoy vibrant, post-worthy images with a versatile 32MP camera system5 that's perfect for capturing everyday moments in crisp detail. Whether snapping spontaneous street shots or framing the perfect sunset, Quad Pixel Technology paired with AI enhancements like Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, and Portrait mode help deliver stunning results with minimal effort. And with an 8MP front camera, users will get clear, natural-looking selfies and smooth video calls every time.

Power that keeps up

Nonstop entertainment calls for power that can keep up. That's why both the new moto g and moto g play come packed with a 5,200mAh battery6 that offers two days of worry-free power,7 ensuring the fun doesn't stop when users unplug. When it's time to recharge, the new moto g and moto g play deliver hours of power in just minutes,8 thanks to 30W and 18W TurboPower™ charging capability,9,10 respectively.

Where style meets strength

Both devices come with stylish yet durable designs that not only provide a premium look and feel but also peace of mind, thanks to IP52 water resistance11 and highly damage-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 to help protect your smartphone display against potential scratch and damage events.

With the new moto g, consumers can choose between the PANTONE Slipstream colorway, a magnetic grey hue that exudes quiet strength and stoicism, or PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, a rich purple hue that radiates creativity, luxury, and passion. Meanwhile, the new moto g play will be available in PANTONE Tapestry, a deep blue colorway that speaks to sophistication and timeless elegance. All three colorways are complemented by a leather-inspired finish that looks as good as it feels in hand.

Effortless control, built-in protection

Right out of the box, both new devices offer a smarter, safer, and more seamless experience with Android 16. Users will also get access to Google Gemini and Circle to Search as well as Motorola's signature software experiences through Hello UX -- including tools like Moto Secure, Family Space, and Gestures -- all working together to deliver more control, convenience, and connection in everyday moments.

moto g Availability

In the United States, the new moto g – 2026 will be available universally unlocked starting December 11 on motorola.com, followed by Best Buy and Amazon.com on January 15 (MSRP: $199.99).12 The device will also be available at Verizon, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family, and Visible on December 11, with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, AT&T, Google Fi Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Optimum Mobile, and UScellular in the coming months.

In Canada, the new moto g – 2026 will be available starting December 11 at motorola.ca with subsequent availability at select carriers and national retailers.

moto g play Availability

In the United States, the new moto g play – 2026 will be available universally unlocked starting November 13 at motorola.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, with subsequent availability in Best Buy stores in the coming months (MSRP: $169.99).12 The device will also be available online at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Total Wireless, and Straight Talk, as well as online and in-store at UScellular and Cox Mobile on November 13. In the coming months, the device will also be available at Cricket Wireless, AT&T, Verizon, Verizon Prepaid, Visible, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, and Boost Mobile.

In Canada, the new moto g play – 2026 will be available starting November 13 at motorola.ca .

Legal Disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. PANTONE Chip Design © Pantone LLC, 2025. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1. A minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

2. 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas. Contact your service provider for details.

3. RAM Boost extended RAM requires use of phone's internal storage as virtual memory, decreasing storage capacity; available user storage is less while in use; feature on by default unless turned off. 12GB physical RAM + up to 12GB RAM Boost (4GB Default | 12GB Max). Available RAM is less due to operating system, software and other functions; may change with software updates.

4. The 50MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP.

5. The 32MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 8MP.

6. The typical capacity is 5200 mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 5100 mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

7. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

8. Charger may be sold separately. TurboPower™ charging capable only with Motorola TurboPower™ charger; Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

9. Charger may be sold separately. Maximum 30W TurboPower™ charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 30W charger or higher; higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability. In-box charger varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.

10. Charger may be sold separately. Maximum 18W TurboPower™ charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 18W charger or higher; higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability. In-box charger varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.

11. Water and dust resistance were tested to IP52 standards under controlled laboratory conditions.. Designed to protect against moderate exposure to fresh dripping water when tilted up to 15 degrees, such as splashes or light rain. Exposure to conditions beyond this rating are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of a size larger than 1mm. Not waterproof.

12. Pricing varies by carrier/channel

