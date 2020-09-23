Creativity, Courage and Collaboration - DAREarts pushes for a new definition of "future ready" skills

Thanks to the RBC Foundation, national youth leadership charity DAREarts expands their Youth Leadership Institute.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - DAREarts is expanding their Youth Leadership Institute (YLI) program to help more young people carve out their own paths to success. With an emphasis on creative learning, community action and the arts. Thanks to a three-year, $240,000 investment from the RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch, over 500 young people from underserved communities in B.C. and Ontario will now have access to the program.

The YLI after-school program takes a unique approach to skill building, using the arts as both a learning tool and a way to create positive change and broadening common definitions of what it takes to make youth "future proof."

"The arts can play an important role in equipping young people for the future. From creative problem solving to time management; from empathy to resilience, arts-based learning is an effective way to develop the full matrix of skills young people need to succeed." says Jennifer Wilson, President & CEO of DAREarts. "This program operates as a sandbox for youth to embrace their own power as community leaders and build their own path forward in a way that reflects their values and passions. We're thrilled that the RBC Foundation has joined us as our National Lead Partner for YLI, enabling us to offer this opportunity to hundreds of more young people."

Participants come together to design, develop and deliver an arts-based response to a social issue of their choice. This "learning by doing" model creates an opportunity for them to practice and refine a wide range of core skills while seeing how the arts can be used to take action on the issues that matter to them. Participants take their project from conception to execution, building future-ready skills in problem framing, project management, collaboration and communications through hands-on learning. Woven throughout the program are opportunities to connect with mentors from the creative, corporate and non-profit sectors to explore what future career paths could look like.

"At RBC, we're committed to helping young people develop the skills and experience they need to succeed in a rapidly changing workforce. We're thrilled to back DAREarts' Youth Leadership Institute in their delivery of creative, hands-on learning opportunities. These programs are precisely what young leaders need to prepare for some of the current and future challenges they will face," says James Rausch, Managing Director and Global Head, Banks, Brokers & Exchanges, RBC Investor & Treasury Services.

For further information: The Youth Leadership Institute and DAREarts, please contact Aniska Ali, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Impact at [email protected]

