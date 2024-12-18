Creative Group Nominated for SITE 2025 Crystal Award for Most Creative Solution Deployed to Overcome Adversity

SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) Nominates Creative Group Canada for Prestigious Crystal Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency, was recently nominated for a Crystal Award in the category of Most Creative Solution Deployed to Overcome Adversity when war broke out in Israel.

THE STORY

In October 2023 , Israel was attacked just a month before Creative Group's client was to host their annual incentive program at the Intercontinental Hotel David in Tel Aviv . This, of course, derailed a year of meticulous program planning.



After careful consideration, the group's location was secured at the exceptional Corazon Cabo Resort and Spa in Los Cabos for a rescheduled event in early February 2024 .



Janet Traphagen, President of Creative Group, said, "I am so proud of our internal associates and our client's collaboration – the way they quickly pivoted to a new solution during a time of crisis was nothing short of amazing."

The client and the qualifiers were thrilled with the newly designed travel experience and the creative thinking involved in bringing this alternative solution to life in such a short timeframe.

THE IMPACT

65% of attendees rated the experience a perfect 5/5

35% gave it a healthy 4/5

Eighty-seven percent of participants highlighted the app's effectiveness as a communication and engagement tool

Attendee comments: "The trip was excellent given the short timeline to plan it. The planning team did a great job in arranging it under those circumstances." "For my wife and I, it was our first trip and we really enjoyed it." "I would never have guessed that this was pulled together on such short notice. A truly amazing experience. Thank you!" "To the whole team, I give you a 10! My wife and I appreciated it. Well done!" "I tip my hat to the organizers, FANTASTIC JOB."



About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with numerous Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, and hospitality. Employing 220+ people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

About the SITE Crystal Awards Recognition Program:

Considered the highest honor in the incentive travel industry, the SITE Crystal Awards recognize creative, practical and truly memorable incentive programs that not only keep employees engaged but also drive business results and improve the bottom line.

