Creative Group Named to the 2023 MeetingsNet CMI 25 List

Once again, Creative Group has been named to the MeetingsNet CMI 25 list of Largest U.S. Meeting and Incentive Travel Companies.

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Creative Group announced today that it has been named to MeetingsNet's 2023 CMI 25 list, recognizing the largest full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

The annual report from MeetingsNet, a digital magazine and website dedicated to the meetings and incentives industry, is the go-to resource for corporations looking for experienced planning partners. In aggregate, the companies on the 2023 CMI 25 list reported executing close to 85,000 corporate meetings and nearly 3,000 incentive travel programs in 2022.

"The volume of meetings handled in 2022 was below levels seen pre-pandemic, but represented an amazing rebound from 2021," said MeetingsNet Content Director Sue Hatch. "For example, the median number of room nights booked for meetings and incentive travel jumped from 26,761 in 2021 to 138,894 in 2022. These companies are not just survivors—they're growing, innovating, and building partnerships to drive success in today's new market conditions. The CMI 25 report includes statistics on business volume, company news briefs, and executive commentary, giving readers a sense of the focus, strengths, and size of these major third-party firms."

"We are proud to be part of the CMI 25 list as a testament to the incredible year we had in 2022," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "This recognition continues to fuel our passion to keep designing unforgettable experiences for our clients."

The CMI 25 list is published in the September/October 2023 issue of the MeetingsNet digital magazine (http://www.meetingsnet.com/digital-edition), and on www.meetingsnet.com.

The MeetingsNet editors selected the 2023 CMI 25 companies based on several factors, including the number of in-person meetings and incentive travel programs managed in 2022 and the total number of room nights represented by those meetings and incentives. They also considered the number of full-time employees, the number of virtual meetings executed, and the percentage of the company's 2022 revenues that came from organizing corporate meetings and incentives versus association meetings or other sources.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has previously been honoured with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and has offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, please visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

