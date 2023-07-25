Creative Group Introduces New Turnkey Corporate Gifting Solution

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, announced today the launch of its innovative new corporate gifting solution.

Creative Group's new corporate gifting platform empowers businesses to build brand value, show gratitude, and build connections and trust with ease. With a mission to optimize the performance of people through engagement solutions and lasting experiences, Creative Group is poised to transform the way companies show appreciation to their customers, employees, and partners.

"Whether it's for work anniversaries, holidays, or just to say 'Thanks!' — gifts leave a lasting impression. We understand the power of thoughtful gestures and the positive ripple effects they have on business relationships," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "This new solution gives our clients a unique, memorable way to give gifts in a variety of price points – and it gives the recipients the freedom to choose their favourite gift."

What sets Creative Group's corporate gifting solution apart is its unique blend of top-brand merchandise and experiences, allowing recipients to choose exactly what they want, based on their interests and lifestyle. The gifting solution offers:

A wide selection of top brands and premium products

Curated collections by price point or category

One site with gift selections customized by audience type

A fun and easy user experience

All site management, communications, gift fulfillment, and customer service

Custom branding

Holiday themes with a quick-turn setup

An experience that is fast, easy, and affordable

One solution for all; perfect for top customers, highly valued employees, and supplier partners

"With today's highly dispersed workforce, organizations are looking for ways to create a culture of gratitude and recognition," said Jamie Schwartz, Senior Director, Performance Solutions Strategy. "Our gifting solution allows businesses to express appreciation and strengthen relationships without the hassle of traditional one-size-fits-all gift giving."

To find out more about holiday gifting, visit https://www.creativegroupinc.com/corporate-holiday-gifts/.

To learn more about Creative Group's new corporate gifting solution and how it can elevate your organization's culture of appreciation, get in touch here https://www.creativegroupinc.com/contact/.

