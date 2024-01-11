Event Marketer recognized Creative Group with Bronze Award for Best Overall B-to-B Environment.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency, was recently named Bronze Award winner for Best Overall B-to-B Environment for its 2023 Raising Cane's Timeless Horizon event. Event Marketer's annual Experience Design & Technology Awards recognizes outstanding event design and innovative uses of event technology across a wide variety of consumer-targeted and business-to-business event formats.

Raising Cane's, an American fast-food restaurant company with over 600 stores specializing in fried chicken finger meals, was looking to create an extra special event for their 2,000+ store leaders. After being unable to host their annual conference for several years due to the pandemic, this event required exceptional design and planning. Instilling brand pride is a huge part of their culture and one of their goals was to create a fully immersive brand experience for their employees, focused on education, fun, and celebration. Along with building advocacy, Raising Cane's was focused on building momentum for future growth and reenergizing their team.

Creative Group led the collaboration to design a hugely successful experience that wove Raising Cane's unique brand identity into every activation. The brand expo environment included stand-out elements such as four-foot-tall chicken fingers and a 25-foot-tall Raising Cane's dog inflatable. Within the 42,000-sq. ft. general session space, they built a 150-ft long custom-designed LED wall with over 300 individual panels, so all attendees would have a direct sight line to the important information being shared. The hotel itself was "painted red" with can't-miss Raising Cane's Timeless Horizon branding at every turn. These elements are just the highlights of why Creative Group was recognized by Event Marketer as one of the best design-driven solutions that added richer, deeper elements to an event space.

"Winning this Event Marketer award is exciting for the team that brought this amazing brand to life," said Amanda Wood, Creative Group's Director, Event Solutions Strategy. "Despite the challenge of a short planning window, the collaboration with this client culminated in a very successful event."

For more details about this craveable award-winning experience, read the case study.

About Creative Group, Inc.

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with numerous Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, and hospitality. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

About the Experience Design & Technology Awards:

The EDTAs recognize outstanding event design and innovative uses of event technology across a wide variety of consumer-targeted and business-to-business event formats. Design categories span décor, content, and overall environments, as well as vehicle and exhibit design, and pandemic-era transformations. Technology categories cover innovative applications of a/v, social media, platforms, and digital content. The panel of brand-side judges takes into account how the overall design and execution, or the technology, helped satisfy objectives and inspire progress.

About Event Marketer:

Event Marketer is the world's most respected provider of content for the event marketing and trade shows industry. Event Marketer magazine was founded in 2002 to serve the information needs of strategic brand-side event marketers and agency executives across the spectrum of face-to-face marketing, including sponsorship activation, sampling, mobile marketing, retail experiences, stunts, buzz marketing, PR campaigns, press events, trade shows, corporate events, proprietary events, and meetings.

