Creative Group Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Creative Group, a leading meeting, incentive and recognition company marks 50th year in business

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary. Much has changed since 1970, but Creative Group has remained at the forefront of the meetings and incentive business.

In 1970, Creative Group produced one of the first travel-related incentive programs for a wholesale food distributor. From that experience, a big idea was born: Use incentive rewards to meet a specific business need by encouraging changes in people's behavior. Now, with over 260 employees in six offices in the US and Canada, Creative Group remains committed to helping clients design programs and experiences that drive their audiences to thrive – programs that reward excellence and inspire people to reach their full potential.

Creative Group has been named to MeetingsNet's Top 25 Most Influential Meeting Management Companies every year since the list's inception in 2007. They have also received numerous other industry awards, including the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Crystal Award, Incentive Magazine's Motivation Masters and the Incentive Marketing Association Circle of Excellence.

"Over five decades of change, one constant remains. We've stayed true to our roots, always focused on helping people achieve their greatest potential. And we could not have achieved our outstanding success without the dedication of the talented team here at Creative Group. Their passion for the work – and putting the client first – comes through in everything that they do," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 260 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit www.creativegroupinc.com

